Marburg Death Toll Reaches Nine As Cases Increase To 27

National

by Edmund Kagire
written by Edmund Kagire 10:37 pm

One more Marburg virus-related death was announced on Monday.

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health has reported one more Marburg virus disease fatality, bringing the number of deaths to 9. The Ministry said on Monday confirmed cases had reached 27, with 18 of the diagnosed patients admitted.

The new developments come after the government temporarily banned visits to hospital to check on admitted diagnosed patients as part of efforts to tame the spread of the Marburg virus disease, which is predominantly among health workers, particularly those working in Intensive Care Units (ICU).

One more person succumbed to the deadly Viral Hemorrhagic Fever (VHF), according to MoH, bringing the death toll to Nine, while total number of cases countrywide are now 27.

Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Minister of Health, urged Rwandans not to panic and instead remain vigilant, observing preventive measures, pointing out that unlike the Covid-19 epidemic, which was airborne, the Marburg virus, even though more dangerous, can be avoided, if people take the necessary precautions.

The Ministry of Health has issued guidelines for prevention of the Marburg virus disease, emphasizing that normal business and other activities will continue as usual, with emphasis on reinforcing personal hygiene measures.

