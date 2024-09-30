We Stand Ready to Help Rwanda – USAID On Effective Response to Marburg Outbreak

The The United States Agency for International Development (USAID) has said that they stand ready to help Rwanda mount a rapid and effective response to the outbreak of Marburg virus.

In a message released on the social media platforms, the USAID mission director for Rwanda and Burundi Keisha L. Effiom said: “At this time, we are working with the Rwandan Ministry of Health and RBC to establish the exact needs, so we know where our help is most needed. Stay tuned for updates. We are all working around the clock: together, for Rwanda.”

The official further said:” We are all in this together and it’s only by working together can we help stop the Marburg virus outbreak in Rwanda and protect our communities. Let’s stay united, vigilant and safe.”

Rwanda’s Ministry of Health has reported one more Marburg virus disease fatality, bringing the number of deaths to 9 while confirmed cases have reached 27.

In a press conference on Sunday, Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Minister of Health, urged Rwandans not to panic and instead remain vigilant, observing preventive measures, pointing out that unlike the Covid-19 epidemic, which was airborne, the Marburg virus, even though more dangerous, can be avoided, if people take the necessary precautions.

On September 29, the US Embassy in Rwanda issued a health alert authorizing its employees to work remotely from September 30 to October 4, 2024. All in-person services at the U.S. Embassy during this period were suspended, including American Citizen Services and visa interviews.

The embassy advised American citizens to learn more about the signs and symptoms of Marburg Virus Disease as well as risk factors and to seek medical care immediately if they develop sudden fever, chills, feeling sick, severe headache, body and back aches and loss of appetite, or if they have been in close contact with someone with suspected Marburg Virus Disease.

“U.S. citizens in Rwanda as well as potential travelers should enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP) at step.state.gov to receive important emergency information as well as monitor local news, including updates from Rwanda’s Ministry of Health,” the alert reads in part.