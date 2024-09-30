President Kagame Appoints Officials To Key Positions

President Paul Kagame has continued making changes in key ministries and government institutions as he gets on with the new five year term with fresh blood, including youthful appointees to take up important roles in government.

In the latest appointments announced on Monday by the Prime Minister, Dr. Edouard Ngirente, the President of the Republic appointed several individuals in different positions, including Frank Gatera, who is the new Permanent Secretary of the Ministry in the Office of the President and Dr. Yvonne Umulisa, who is the new Clerk to the Senate.

Gatera, who in August was elected to the City of Kigali advisory council, was serving as an advisor to the Minister in the Office of the President while Dr. Umulisa was the Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, prior to her new appointment.

She previously served as an Economic and Finance Policy Analyst at the Senate and the Permanent Secretary of what used to be the Ministry of Public Investments and Privatization before it was scrapped and later moved to the Prime Minister’s Office in November 2023. In the Senate, she replaces long-serving Sothene Cyitatire, who is now a member of the Senate.

Similarly, Michelle Byusa, was appointed Permanent Secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister, taking over from Dr. Umulisa, who returns to the Senate.

Irene Murerwa was appointed Chief Tourism Officer in Rwanda Development Board (RDB), replacing Michaella Rugwizangoga. Murerwa has been a business executive in several senior management positions, including as Chief Commercial Officer at the Bank of Kigali Insurance Co., and more recently Deputy Managing Director of Polyclinique du Plateau in Kigali.

Other appointments include Jules Ndenga, Chief Executive Officer of Aviation Tourism Logistics (ATL) and Eva Nishimwe. Deputy Managing Director of Rwanda Airports Company as well as Isabelle Mugwaneza, who was appointed Strategic Advisor in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MINAFFET).

Others include Marie Mediatrice Umubyeyi, appointed Executive Secretary of the National Women Council (NWC), taking over from Jackiline Kamanzi, while Brave Ngabo was appointed Executive Secretary of the National Youth Council (NYC), replacing long-serving Robert Mwesigwa.