No Plan To Quit Music – Dr. Claude

Afro beat crooner Dr. Claude real name Iyamuremye Jean Claude refuted reports of quitting music to just focus on his family.

This comes after ‘Akabadju’ hitmaker halted releasing songs for 10 years and relocated to Mozambique following his wife’s job transfer to the southern Africa country.

While appearing at KTRadio’s afternoon show dubbed #Boda2boda, Dr Claude explained why he wasn’t releasing music and vehemently denied the idea of quitting doing music.

“I can never quit doing music because everything I have today it’s because of music. Yes, family comes first that why I decided to halt releasing music and migrated to Mozambique to be with my family since my wife had got a job transfer there,” says Dr. Claude.

The Igikara hitmaker is married to a NGO expatriate and the couple is blessed with two daughters and they have been living together for more than 10 years.

“On releasing music after years, it’s my artistic strategy as Dr Claude. I always want people to first listen to new song once at a time not releasing a song every now and then,” he said.

The 46 year old singer had come to premier his latest song dubbed ‘Boom Boom’ after 10 years without any new song.

The afro beat love song came with both audio and video and he plans to release more songs that he collaborated with 3 chat topping musicians in Rwanda, although he refused to name them but promised to release the songs soon.

Dr. Claude tasted lime light early 2007 when his song ‘Contre Succes’ spread like a wild fire on both radio, television stations, night clubs and it also landed him ambassadorial gigs worth millions at the time.

Dr. Claude has been struggling through hardships to gain momentum on music scene after his mega promoter Ndengeye left the country to Arab Emirates.