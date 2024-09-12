Is APR FC Ready to Eliminate Pyramids FC from the CAF Champions League?

Saturday, September 14, 2024, will be a crucial day for Rwanda’s Premier League giant and defending champion, APR FC, as they pursue their long-standing dream of reaching the CAF Champions’ League group stage. However, advancing past this round has historically been a challenge for them.

The 22-time Rwanda Premier League champions are set to face Egyptian side Pyramids FC for the second time in the same competition. Their last encounter in 2023 ended in a heavy 6-1 aggregate defeat for APR FC. Will history repeat itself, or can APR turn the tide this time?

Pyramids FC, currently among the top clubs in Egypt, arrived in Kigali on Wednesday, September 11, ahead of their clash with APR FC in the final round of the CAF Champions League en route to the group stages. Pyramids reached this stage after eliminating Tanzanian side JKU with an overwhelming 9-1 on aggregate.

On the other hand, APR FC advanced by overcoming another Tanzanian side and last season’s run-up, Azam FC, with a 2-1 aggregate score in two games.

Although facing Pyramids FC is a daunting task for the army-sponsored APR FC, especially considering their historical struggles against Arab clubs, they remain indomitable. This will be the second year APR FC has incorporated foreign players into their squad, having spent 11 years exclusively fielding Rwandan players. Despite the strategic shift last year, they were eliminated in the same round by the same club Pyramids FC.

This season, APR FC has reinforced their squad with several foreign players: Aliou Souane (Senegal), Richmond Lamptey (Ghana), Seidu Yussif Dauda (Ghana), Mamadou Sy (Mauritania), Lamine Bah (Mali), Godwin Odibo (Nigeria), and Chidiebere Johnson Nwobodo from Nigeria.

As the team continues its preparations for the crucial match, their training is being held at the Amahoro Stadium outdoor pitch. All players who were away on international duty for the AFCON qualifiers have rejoined the squad.

On Pyramids FC’s side, Moroccan player Walid El Karti did not travel with the team to Kigali, while Congolese striker Fiston Mayele is set to join the squad after fulfilling his national team duties.

According to the game organizers so far all tickets from Executive seats ,VVIP and VIP have already sold out.

The clash will kick off on Saturday at 6 PM at Kigali’s Amahoro Stadium.