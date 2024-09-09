President Kagame Roots For Equitable Justice Systems At Commonwealth Magistrates Meet

President Paul Kagame has reiterated the importance of countries within the Commonwealth establishing judicial systems which put the interests of the people first and deliver justice quickly and equitably, in order to achieve a fairer and peaceful world for all.

The Head of State made the call on Monday while officially opening the Commonwealth Magistrates’ and Judges’ Association (CMJA) Annual Conference, which is taking place in Kigali, Rwanda, from September 8 to 12, 2024, under the theme of “Environmental Justice,” addressing urgent issues such as climate change, biodiversity loss, and pollution from legal and judicial perspectives.

President Kagame said that the meeting in Kigali is a follow up to the Commonwealth Heads of Governments Meeting (CHOGM), which Rwanda hosted two years ago to discuss the urgent threat of climate change and greenhouse gas emissions which are disproportionately impacting Africa and small island developing States.

He pointed out that no country can afford to be complacent as all over the world temperatures are rising at unprecedented rates, which impact the quality of the air people breathe, which is constantly declining, putting everyone at risk.

“Indeed enacting environmental laws and policies is essential if we want to build a cleaner and more sustainable future. Even more important is having a strong and independent Judiciary that enforces the law and puts the needs and interests of our people first,” he said, highlighting some of the gains Rwanda has registered in establishing judicial systems over the past 30 years.

“In Rwanda after the Genocide, we embarked on a journey to reform the justice system. This was a deliberate choice driven by the conviction that the rule of law is a key building block for peace, security and development,” he pointed out.

The Head of State said that one of the most consequential laws Rwanda passed was the ban on plastic bags, pointing out that the effect has been tremendous, beyond just clean streets and homes.

“This decision reinforced the importance of managing our resources without too much dependency from the outside. Over the years, we have also taken seriously the conservation of national parks. All over the world, these parks are home to endangered species who unfortunately continue to be the target of criminal networks,”

“For local communities, this rich biodiversity is a primary source of food. Too often, wildlife crimes also involve a wide spectrum of cross-border criminal activities, which put our national security at risk,” President Kagame said, adding that close collaboration with law enforcement organs of countries is necessary.

He pointed out that with independent and experienced judges, there is a lot that can be done to protect the environment and provide justice where it is due. He urged Magistrates from Commonwealth countries to use their platform to discuss the growing challenge of judicial corruption and case backlogs.

“Ultimately, the legitimacy of any justice system rests in the trust that citizens have in it. That is the basis of the ability of the courts to ensure respect for due process, and respond swiftly and impartially to any dispute. Without this foundation, we cannot make a fairer and more peaceful world,” President Kagame said.

Building on the success of the 2023 Cardiff Conference, the 2024 event hosted by Rwanda is an opportunity for judges and magistrates to engage in thorough discussions on improving the administration of and access to justice in environmental matters. More than 300 Judges from Commonwealth countries use the platform to share experiences, benchmark practices, and build professional relationships through various presentations and panel discussions.

The theme of Environmental Justice is particularly pertinent as the world grapples with interconnected environmental crises. The conference will explore how an effective justice system can play a vital role in enforcing environmental laws and resolving disputes transparently, promptly, and fairly, thus supporting a strong environmental rule of law.

Dr. Faustin Ntezilyayo, Chief Justice of Rwanda, emphasized that the CMJA Conference in Kigali will provide judges and magistrates with an opportunity to share experiences, network, and address common challenges, especially those related to environmental justice.

“This year’s conference, with its timely theme of “Environmental Justice,” holds particular significance. The environmental challenges we face today are profound, spanning climate change, biodiversity loss, pollution, and the unsustainable use of natural resources,” Dr. Ntezilyayo said.

“As judicial officers, we bear a unique responsibility to uphold and advance the principles of justice in these areas.

This conference also aims to deepen our collective understanding of judicial independence, which remains the bedrock of our work, and to explore how different jurisdictions within the Commonwealth can address our common challenges,” he added.

On her part, Justice Lynne Leitch, President of the CMJA, said that the meeting in Kigali is an opportunity to learn, share and reflect on environmental justice and the human right to a healthy environment, emphasizing that the gathering was already a success, given the commitment and resolve judicial officers from across the globe came with.

She pointed out that the meeting, which is attended by 317 delegates from across 44 jurisdictions of the Commonwealth, will come up with ways of advancing education in the rule law and administration of Justice work towards promoting the independence of the Judiciary in member states.

“As a Chief Justice [Dr. Ntezilyayo] has just mentioned independence of the Judiciary is a cornerstone of democracy. It is essential to have an impartial judiciary to maintain the rule of law. It is only where the law is interpreted by an independent Judiciary with vision, a sense of purpose and the profound sensitivity to society’s values that the rule of law, and therefore citizens rights and freedoms are safe,” Justice Leitch said.

“The human right to a healthy environment is becoming increasingly significant, of course playing an important role in environmental justice. Climate litigation is becoming an important tool in delivering environmental justice,” she said.

Justice Leitch said that according to a report published by the United Nations Environment Program (UNDP), the total number of climate change cases around the world has more than doubled over the last five years, from 884 and 2017 to over 2000 in 2022.

“The report looks at how courts are finding strong human rights linkages to climate change, emphasizing that the interest in environment justice is leading to greater protection for the most vulnerable groups in society, as well as increased accountability, transparency and justice, compelling governments and corporations to pursue more ambitious climate change litigation and adaptation goals,” she said.

She pointed out that in June this year, Canada, where she hails from, passed a new legislation which has been identified as an environmental justice strategy act which will require the government to examine the links between racialization, socioeconomic status and environmental risk.

“It will develop Canada’s first strategy on environmental racism and environmental justice. All this to say that environmental justice is the talk of mind around the globe. What’s any more important than protecting the world that we live in?” she pondered.

“Environmental justice isn’t just cause. There could not be a more appropriate theme in 2024, in this land of a thousand hills,” she said, emphasizing the importance of Rwanda.

Justice Leitch took time to commend the progress Rwanda has registered over the past 30 years, recognising the resilience of Rwandans to overcome the adversity they faced, to emerge from the ashes and rebuild, urging delegates to make time and pay tribute to victims of the Genocide against the Tutsi.

CMJA is a global network dedicated to promoting and enhancing the independence, integrity, and competence of the judiciary across the Commonwealth.