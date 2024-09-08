Rwanda: LOLC Unguka Finance Opens New Branch To Boost Banking Activities In Gisozi

LOLC Unguka Finance proudly opened its new branch in Gisozi, affirming its commitment to delivering competitive and innovative financial products to Rwanda’s business community and individuals so expanding the footprint to underpin that commitment. Situated in the Gisozi Gakiriro commercial zone, this strategic expansion marks the 15th branch.

This latest branch underscores LOLC Unguka Finance’s unwavering dedication to enhancing accessibility and proximity to its esteemed clients, with established branches in Nyabugogo, Remera, and Kigali City Center. This branch is the first opened since Unguka is working as a subsidiary of the esteemed LOLC Holding, which commands operations in 26 countries across Africa, Asia, and Australia. LOLC Unguka Finance commenced its operations in Rwanda in 2005 after an initial investment of RWF 366 million from 214 Rwandans.

Under the astute leadership of CEO Justin Kagishiro, LOLC Unguka Finance remains resolute in its mission to bolster Rwanda’s economic development. With a sharpened focus on meeting client’s needs, the institution is poised to spearhead greater access to loans and instill a robust savings culture within the fabric of Rwandans’ financial lives. LOLC Unguka Finance has bold plans, including substantial investments in digital financial services and staff capacity to fortify its operations.

Bienvenue Gahizi, the accomplished Branch Manager of LOLC Unguka Finance—Gisozi, exudes contagious confidence as he emphasizes the long-awaited of this newest branch, designed to seamlessly meet the demands of clients within the bustling Gisozi business center.

Yves Sangano, the Chairman of the Board of Directors who graced the occasion of the new branch, radiates optimism and determination as he underlines the organization’s burgeoning presence in Rwanda and the tailor-made financial solutions available at the Gisozi branch to empower the local business community.

LOLC Unguka Bank serves clients with diversified loan products such as mortgage loans, working capital loans, Vehicle financing and Microloan facilities and offers savings and fixed deposits in the liability front. The visionary executives at LOLC Unguka Finance have unequivocally promised their commitment to ensuring swift and hassle-free loan access and steadfastly will deliver loans within a short time.