Belly Fat Burning Beverages You Need To Try

Many people overlook the power of what they drink, yet some beverages can not only hydrate but also facilitate fat loss particularly in belly area.

A research made by national library of medicine has shown that some ingredients such as ginger tea, lemon water can boost metabolism and reduce appetite while also promoting oxidation.

This guide explores some of the most effective drinks that would facilitate belly fat burning if incorporated in your daily routine.

One of those drinks is Lemon water which is rich in vitamin C. Lemon water, aids digestion and helps in detoxifying the body, which can speed up fat loss.

Owing to the fact that pre-meal water helps to eat few food, it is important to drink this lemon water and take your meal right away.

However, drinking lemon water in disorder will still not help. According to healthline, a research institution operating in area of health, drinking too much lemon water may lead to tooth erosion and heart burn overtime due to the citric acid in the lemon.

Nutritionists recommend just one or two glasses of lemon water everyday.

Next on the list is ginger tea which contains thermogenic properties that increase calorie burning and can help reduce belly fat.

Meanwhile the caffeine in black coffee boosts metabolism and enhances fat burning processes when consumed before workouts. Black coffee contains chlorogenic acid which is known to promote weight loss. If you drink black coffee after a meal, the presence of chlorogenic acid slows down glucose production in the body and reduces the formation of new fat cells.

In other drinks, green tea is packed with antioxidants called catechins, green tea boosts metabolism and helps burn fat especially around the belly.



Studies confirm that green tea contains a crucial property known as epigallocatechin gallate which leads attack to fat tendancies. When attacking fat, green tea targets a harmful type of fat called visceral fat or belly fat which is the main cause for heart attacks and type 2 diabetes. This is done by antioxidants.

Green tea could taken before, during and even after workout. Athletes who consume green tea burn 17% more calories during work outs.

An adult person can consume four to five cups of green tea on their meal. One needs to boil water and simply cool it for several minutes before pouring in it tea bag or leaves.

Last but not least on this list is Apple cider vinegar which helps to suppress appetite and regulates blood sugar levels which can reduce fatness. Studies show thar vinegar can increase fullness which leads to eating fewer calories. With this, the body fat reduction ratio waist and hip circumferences after daily consumption of 3 doses of apple cider vinegar is notable in 12 weeks.

These drinks can be beneficial, they work best in conjunction with a balanced diet and regular exercise.