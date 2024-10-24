BK Contributes to Breast Cancer Awareness

The Bank of Kigali has contributed Rwf5 million as a support towards breast cancer patients especially mothers.

In a fundraising event hosted by the Breast Cancer Initiative East Africa (BCIEA), organizers said they intend to contribute to

The event that took place at Serena hotel Kigali, aimed at raising funds to help breast cancer patients acquire breast implants for mothers and girls, accommodation of patients from upcountry coming for medication in Kigali as well as organizing campaigns to fight against breast cancer.

The partnership reflects Bank of Kigali’s commitment to towards supporting initiatives that enhance the well-being of communities and brings vital health issues to the forefront.

According to the CEO, advocate& founder of Breast Cancer Initiative East Africa Inc, Philipa Kibugu Decuir, there’s still need for awareness to fight against the disease and its dangers among women.

“We still lack a lot of things like awareness about the disease, breast implants for girls, women with breast cancer and even a big place where patients from villages who come for treatment in Kigali should stay,” says Philipa Kibugu.

Phillipa who is a breast cancer survivor revealed that, they managed to open up a pink house which accommodates at least two patients who come for treatment but their goal is to house more than 100 people per year, but there is still a lack of funds.

BCIEA together with government, schools and churches has been doing breast cancer awareness to fight against the disease among women but also focusing on how to secure breast implants for patients that lost their breasts due to the disease.

“Although we are doing our best to secure funds, we still need capacity building to people who can make breast implants especially those that can be washed and worn again for hygiene purposes,” she said.

She also thanked Rwandan construction companies that makes breast implants although they are still little compared to the number of patients.

The BCIEA Inc initiative to fight against breast cancer started way back in 2016, with a total of 7 mothers.