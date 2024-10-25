Home Marburg Virus Not Yet Over: New Marburg Virus Cases Emerge
by Jean de la Croix Tabaro
Hope that the country could soon leave behind the Marburg Virus is now coming with some uncertainties.

From only one patient in isolation at the start of the week, the country is now registering new infections which calls for renewed vigilance.

Two new infections have brought the number of patients in isolation to three as of October 24.

And from what we already know, one of the two new patient, is a medical doctor, who join another big number of his colleagues who were also infected in the past, some even being among the 15 patients who succumbed to the virus.

“Today, we confirmed a new infection and it consists of a medical personnel who has been treating Marburg patients effectively. We wish him well,” writes Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana, Minister of Health.

In Rwanda, vaccination efforts started with those at high risk of Marburg Virus like front desk workers, including medical personnel, with now 1302 doses administered.

