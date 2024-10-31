Dr. Eugene Rwamucyo Sentenced to 27 Years In Prison Over Genocide Crimes

The Paris Court of Assizes has found guilty of Genocide crimes against the former Director of Public Health and influential person during the 1994 Genocide against Tutsi, Doctor Eugene Rwamucyo and therefore sentenced him to 27 years in prison.

In a trial that started on October 1 and was concluded on October 30, Rwamucyo was found guilty of conspiracy to commit the Genocide, Genocide crimes and crimes against humanity committed in and around Butare town in Gishamvu, Nyumba, Ngoma, Ndora among others.

“Justice has spoken. Strong thoughts for the victims of Butare Ville, Nyumba, Ndora and everywhere else,” said Ricbard Gisagara, one of the lawyers of civil parties after the verdict.

“It is a very important thing because, people like Rwamucyo are very dangerous in the society; thirty years on, Dr. Rwamucyo never showed any regret of his acts. It is the first time he is going to spend time in prison over genocide crimes where he will feel the severity of his crime.So, we are very thankful,” Gisagara said.

Among others, Rwamucyo was accused to have supervised the burial of the Tutsi in mass graves, and among the dead, he could also bury the living victims.

Yesterday, as he was given the floor to say his last word in court, he reiterated that the place where he buried the Tutsi are known, and, that he only buried the dead bodies, not the living ones.

He said he was doing that burial to prevent public danger related to the bodies in environment.

“Therefore, for those who accuse me, I cannot help them-ku banshinja rero, ndumva ntacyo nabamarira,” he said before court.

In this trial, nearly 60 witnesses were heard while the civil parties included nearly 800 people.

Gisagara said he is satisfied with the trial because, for the fist time, the French court admitted that the Genocide was planned.