First Lady Mrs. Kagame To Speak At International Family Event In Qatar

The First Lady, Mrs. Jeanneatte Kagame, is in Doha, Qatar, where she is participating in the global conference marking the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family (IYF).

The First Lady joined policymakers, researchers, and practitioners, the First Lady will engage in discussions on the role of families in overcoming poverty and building resilient communities, which started today, October 2024.

She is joined by Consolee,Uwimana, Minister of Gender and Family Promotion. The conference, organized by the Doha International Family Institute (DIFI), a Qatar Foundation member, is taking place at the Qatar National Convention Center on October 30-31, 2024. This prestigious event will bring together over 2,000 participants, including policymakers, researchers, practitioners, youth leaders, and families from more than 80 countries.

The First Lady will participate in the session titled “Breaking the Cycle: Overcoming the Poverty Trap” on October 31, 2024. This session will examine the relationship between family dynamics and the persistence of poverty, touching on critical topics such as poverty and child marriage, parental motivations for early marriages, and family-based social protection policies.

This session forms part of the broader conference theme, “Family and Contemporary Megatrends,” which will explore how global shifts such as technological change, demographic changes, migration, and climate change are impacting families. IYF, first proclaimed by the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) in 1994, highlights the family as the fundamental unit of society and underscores the importance of supporting and empowering families worldwide.

Mrs Kagame expressed her anticipation and underscored the significance of the event. Reflecting on her participation and the conference’s goals, pointing out that the theme aligns with Rwanda’s vision and ambition.

“The theme of this commemorative conference resonates deeply with Rwanda’s own ambition for empowered communities through empowered families. I look forward to learning and engaging, for international collaboration is essential to the accomplishment of our shared aspirations, and specifically our Sustainable Development Goals”.

Globally recognized for her dedication to vulnerable communities, Mrs. Kagame, champions family well-being through her leadership at Imbuto Foundation and other organisations the First Lady patrons. Her initiatives focus on health, education, and social protection for marginalized groups.

The First Lady’s participation in the conference reaffirms the importance of family-centered policies in combating poverty and reinforces the shared commitment between Rwanda and Qatar to uplift families worldwide.

Dr. Sherifa Noman Al-Emadi, Executive Director of DIFI, remarked on the significance of H.E. Mrs. Jeannette Kagame’s participation. She said, “We are honoured by the presence of Her Excellency Mrs. Jeannette Kagame, First Lady of the Republic of Rwanda, at our conference celebrating the 30th anniversary of the International Year of the Family,”

“As a member of Qatar Foundation, the Doha International Family Institute serves as a global policy and advocacy body advancing knowledge on Arab families and promoting evidence-based programs. H.E. Mrs. Jeannette Kagame’s insights in ‘Breaking the Cycle: Overcoming the Poverty Trap’ bring essential perspectives to our shared mission, reinforcing our commitment to policies that empower families and foster resilience in the face of today’s global challenges.”

The conference, supported by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UNDESA), is seen as a landmark event that solidifies Qatar’s role as a global leader in fostering dialogue and policies centered on family well-being. The First Lady’s presence, further underscores the close ties between Rwanda and Qatar in their shared commitment to social development and the promotion of family-centered policies on a global scale.