Ministry of Education Suspends Visits to Boarding Schools

LDK studentsRwanda’s Ministry of Education has released new guidelines to be followed by schools, students and parents to prevent more spread of Marburg Virus which has so far claimed ten lives since its outbreak last week.

The Ministry of education advised schools to first of check whether no student has signs of the virus including intense fever, terrible headache, muscles pains and vomiting.

The teachers are advised to rush any student with those symptoms to the hospital and to encourage all students to safeguard hygiene with constant hand-washing, and to avoid sharing stuff like clothes.

They should also help students to be still.

The parents were requested to never send to school students who have Marburg symptoms and to take to hospital any child whpo develops the symptoms. They shouldn’t send the child to school, not until the hospital discharges them as a sign of recovery.

The communique further said: “To prevent more contacts between people, monthly visits of parents to their children in boarding schools, are suspended pending an inspection to be conducted by ministry of education in collaboration with health institutions.”

The Ministry advised that in event where parents have something to send to their child in boarding, they should liaise with the school administration to find ways to achieve the communication.

Marburg Virus outbreak was announced early last week. As of October 1st, the Ministry of Health confirmed 29 cases, including 19 cases in isolation and 10 fatalities.