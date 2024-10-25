MySol Solar Water Heaters Available On Interest-Free Loans and Discount

Bothered by, or tired of bathing, washing and cleaning with ice-freezing cold water right from your water tap, MySol solar water heaters are now available at discounted prices and on interest free loans for all Rwandans.

The solar water heaters, brought to you by Engie Energy Access Rwanda, come in different capacities of 150litres, 200litres and 300litres and at affordable kit prices of Rwf1.550.000, Rwf 1.650.000 and Rwf1.900.000 which can be either paid in cash or in installments with a 3 years’ warranty.

If one chooses to pay in cash, they will get a discount of up to 2.5% of the solar water heater kit price, and if one chooses to pay in installments which are made in three or six deposits/ phases, they have to make an initial deposit and pay the rest after.

“We are very flexible with the payments where one can pay 50% or even 25%t of the total solar water heater kit price and the rest is paid in installment,” Mineh Wanjiru Maina, the Head of Commercial and Customer Finance at Engie Energy Access Rwanda said during in an interview this October 23, 2024.

Maina said that the solar water heaters are meant for residential areas, schools, hospitals, hospitality businesses, apartments, and anyone who needs to use hot water to clean up or take a shower.

The other good news is that any customer, or anyone who refers someone to purchase a MySol solar water heater will be able to get a commission of up to 4%.

“We give a commission on each solar water heater that a customer or any other person refers to us,” Maina said.

What is So Special about these Solar water heaters?

Warranty: MySol solar water heaters come with a three- year warranty with free maintenance that is covered within this period, though officials say that there have not been any cases of product returned by a client.

“We do after-sale services which are done every three months and each solar system is assigned to a specific technician to make sure the installation is working well,” Maina added.

Free Delivery and Installation: All delivery and installment costs are free. These are taken care of by MySol except for extra plumbing works and accessories that come with the installations.

Electrical backup option: The solar water heaters are built with a hybrid energy system which allows one to switch to using solar energy from the sun or connect to the direct electricity source.

Pressurized tanks: The heaters use pressurized tanks which means that the heating is done automatically and if one has a preferred heating temperature level they can tune/ set it personally.

Hygienic tanks: They are rust proof and do not require cleaning for hygienic purposes.

Green Growth, Benefits of MySol Solar Water Heaters:

This offer represents a proactive step towards creating a sustainable and resilient lifestyle for Rwandans and one step added to the country achieving the Sustainable Development Goal 7- which aims to “ensure access to affordable, reliable, sustainable and modern energy for all”.

Made with state-of-the art technology, the MySol solar water heaters can save up to 30% of the electricity costs and will contribute to Rwanda’s green growth especially in sustainable (renewable) energy sources.

“Our solar water heaters are here to bring you comfort, convenience and to also help you save up your electrical bill. It is a renewable solution, therefore very sustainable and it is a green energy- that means we are saving up the environment,” Maina said.

MySol Rwanda officials also said that by using MySol solar water heaters, Rwandans will also contribute to reduction on expenses in buying heating gadgets and accumulating electronic waste which normally occurs with use of electric kettles and water heaters which don’t last for more than a year or two.

How to get a MySol solar water heater?

For buyers who prefer face-to-face contact, MySol Rwanda has 11 Service Centers across the country equipped with staff teams that can walk one through the process of purchasing and the benefits of the solar water heater.

For buyers who prefer calling, dial a toll free number 2345, to place a request which will be processed after providing details of the preferred system and mode of repayment