Creating Hip Hop Beats Is My Calling-Producer AY

Local audio producer real names Himbaza Simplice Elinathan famous on stage as AY believes that Hip Hop music is the only music genre that will elevate local music to international stardom.

The rapper turned producer revealed that as a producer he can create any beat but creating hip hop beats comes natural to him when his in the studio.

Speaking to KT Press, AY explained why he choose to focus on hip hop genre rather than Amapiono, dancehall& Afrobeats.

“I can produce any music genre beats but hip hop is my calling because when I am making the beat, it comes naturally hence making my job easier. So I decided to focus on Hip hop to perfect it rather than juggling all the genres,” says producer AY.

AY not only produces music but also is a founder of a Hip Hop group dubbed GMF (Get Money Forever) which is made up of five young boys including AY, Hunni, Taz, Poppa and Khire.

The group is known for smash hits like ‘Exit’ that gunned morethan 230,000 views and 200,000 streams on digital platforms.

The audio producer dreams of taking Rwandan hip hop on international music arena and globe audio producer Timberland, who produced songs for superstars like Justin Timberlake, Missy Ellioti and Ginuwine, is among his idols in production.