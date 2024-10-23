President Kagame Arrives In Samoa For CHOGM 2024, To Deliver Final Remarks As Outgoing Chair

President Paul Kagame on Tuesday evening arrived in Apia, the capital city of Samoa for the biennial Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM) hosted by HM King Charles III.

President Kagame will deliver remarks at the Opening Ceremony as the outgoing Chair, as well as at the Sustainable Markets Initiative High Level event alongside King Charles III and President Mohammed Irfaan Ali of Guyana.

President Kagame will also attend a State Banquet hosted by Commonwealth incoming Chair, Prime Minister Fiame Naomi Mata’afa of Samoa and a banquet hosted by His Majesty King Charles.

In addition, the Head of State will attend the Executive Session chaired by Prime Minister Mata’afa as well as the CHOGM Retreat, a closed working session for Heads of State and Government.

On Tuesday evening, President Kagame held talks with Prime Minister Mata’afa with whom they discussed on ways to further strengthen bilateral relations between Rwanda and Samoa.