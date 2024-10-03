President Kagame, First Lady In Paris For 19th Francophonie Summit As Key Meetings Open

President Paul Kagame and First Lady Jeannette Kagame on Thursday arrived in Paris, France where they join other Heads of State and Government for the 19th Summit of La Francophonie co-hosted by International Organisation of La Francophonie (OIF) Secretary-General Louise Mushikiwabo and French President Emmanuel Macron.

Held under the theme “Create, innovate, and do business in French,” the 19th Francophonie Summit, also called Villers-Cotterêts Summit, will have a special focus on youth employment.

On the first day of the Summit, tomorrow, 4 October 2024, the President and First Lady will attend the opening ceremony of the 19th Francophonie Summit in Villers-Cotterêts, a town 80 km north-east of Paris where French was declared the official language of France in 1539, replacing Latin.

Later in the evening, they will join other dignitaries for a dinner hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron and First Lady Brigitte Macron at the Élysée Palace.

On the second day of the Summit, President Kagame will attend a closed roundtable session on “Renewed Multilateralism” chaired by President Macron, followed by a closed door session. The Summit will conclude with the adoption of the Villers-Cotterêts Declaration.

On Thursday, the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Cooperation participated in the 45th Ministerial Conference of the Francophonie (CMF) to discuss preparations for the summit which kicks off tomorrow.

During this session, the Minister Nduhungirehe announced to his peers the holding of the 46th Ministerial Conference of the Francophonie in Kigali in 2025.