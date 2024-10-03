Team Rwanda Readies For Africa Region IV Golf Championship Victory

Rwanda national men’s golf team has said that it is ready to win, for the first time, the 2024 Africa Region IV Golf (men’s) championship that is taking place at Kigali Golf Resort & Villas course.

The championship which started this week with arrivals and practice games, is expected to run between October 2nd and 6th October 2024, with a 3- days competitive playing expected to take place starting Friday.

Besides the hosts Rwanda, six out of the nine team countries expected to take part, were able to make it to Kigali. These include: Uganda, Ethiopia, Kenya, Mauritius, and Seychelles. Burundi, South Sudan and Tanzania didn’t turn up.

Speaking to KTPress, this Thursday, team Rwanda captain, Benjamin Mukisa said that the team is very much prepared for the tournament and they have been putting in a lot of work and have hopes of winning the championship banking on home advantage.

“We have put in a lot of work, chipping, patting and going out there, we know every corner of the course. I feel like we have the best advantage to take this trophy,” Mukisa said, adding that the mental aspect of the game is where they are prepared and not underestimating any opponent.

Rwandan star amateur golfer, Felix Dusabe, who recently won the 2024 NCBA Mt. Kenya Championship at Nyeri Golf Club, said that his goal is to win alongside his team,

“We are ready to win on an individual and team basis. The winning spirit from Kenya is still on and am physically prepared but also it is a home advantage on banking on,” Dusabe said.

Rwanda Golf Union President, Ambassador Bill Kayonga said that Rwanda is honored to host the championship and the winner will be pronounced on this Sunday.

“A lot of work has been put in organizing the first major tournament since the opening of the new clubhouse in October, and ensuring successful hosting for the countries competing for the next three days to eel at visit Rwanda and play golf,” Amb. Kayonga said.

Johnson Omoro, the President of the Africa Golf Confederation (AGC) that organised the championship in the region explained why Rwanda was chosen and said that they are happy Rwanda has one of the best courses on the continent to host international golf events and putting in place a conducive environment to host such an event.

“Kigali is totted as Africa’s green city, and we are here to play here, make friendship and promote sports tourism to drive investment in our countries and we are sure that Rwanda will be an outstanding host.” Omoro said.

Alain Ngirinshuti, the Board Chairman of Rwanda Ultimate Golf Course (RUGC) said that Rwanda hosting the high-level gof event marks a significant milestone not only for the players but for the future of golfing in Rwanda.