Rwanda Registering Good News In the Fight Against Marburg Virus

Three more people have recovered from the Marburg Virus, bringing the total number to 15 people recovered as of October 10. There has been no fatality, no new confirmed case, which forms the good news in Rwanda’s fight against Marburg Virus.

In fact, except for October 8 when Rwanda registered one death, there has been no fatality since Sunday, October 6. The virus has so far claimed lives of 13 people, and currently, 30 people are in isolation.

Rwanda maintains measures to contain more spread of the virus, and those include hands hygiene in the public, temperature testing, and avoiding any contact with people who are infected, to name but a few.

“The Rwanda Government response to Marburg has been rapid and effective in limiting MVD in Rwanda and in preventing it from spreading outside the country. We appreciate the close collaboration between our governments’ health experts to end this outbreak,” writes Dr. John Nkengasong, the U.S. Global AIDS Coordinator & Senior Bureau Official for Global Health Security & Diplomacy for the U.S. State Department.

The Rwanda’s examplery response to the Marburg Virus was also recognized by Africa CDC director in today’s briefing of Africa CDC Director General Dr. Jean Kaseya

” Their transparency and swift measures are paving the way for effective outbreak control across Africa,” CDC wrote on twitter today.

Actually, on October 9, President Paul Kagame met with Dr. Jean Kaseya, Director-General of the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).