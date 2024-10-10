WHO Rallies Partners To Support Rwanda’s Efforts In Marburg Virus Control

The World Health Organisation (WHO) is seeking $ 7.7 million to add its hand in supporting the Government of Rwanda in controlling the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD) outbreak that has currently claimed many lives.

Rwanda declared an outbreak of Marburg virus disease on September 27 and has reported 58 confirmed cases and 13 deaths as of October 8, 2024.

The WHO appeal, submitted this Tuesday and will run from October to December 2024, urges donors to fully fund this appeal to stop the outbreak and protect vulnerable populations, as part of the WHO responsibility to ensure global healthcare to all its member states.

“This funding will enable WHO to carry out critical activities outlined in its strategic response plan, focusing on surveillance, infection prevention, community engagement, and cross-border collaboration,” WHO said in a statement.

The funds will be allocated across WHO headquarters, regional, and country offices to coordinate the response, provide technical support, manage operations, and supply essential medical resources.

Gilead Sciences, Inc., in collaboration with Africa CDC and Rwanda’s Ministry of Health, has also donated 5,100 vials of remdesivir to support Rwanda’s response to the Marburg Virus Disease (MVD).

This emergency donation aims to provide treatment to those affected by the virus following negotiations led by Africa CDC.

Africa CDC deployed senior response leaders to Kigali to assist with surveillance, lab testing, and research. While there is no approved cure for MVD, remdesivir is being supplied for emergency use as global vaccine and therapeutic trials, led by WHO, are underway.

Gilead is now coordinating directly with the Ministry of Health of Rwanda to enable getting treatment courses of remdesivir to patients in need across the affected regions.

Even though the United States government has put in place restricted travel measures for Rwandans traveling to the USA, the Biden-Harris administration recently, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID); announced a plan to respond to the Marburg outbreak in Rwanda, providing disease response and preparedness support.

“At this time, we are working with the Rwandan Ministry of Health and RBC to establish the exact needs, so we know where our help is most needed. Stay tuned for updates. We are all working around the clock: together, for Rwanda,” said Keisha L. Effiom, the USAID mission director for Rwanda and Burundi.

USAID has since provided an initial $1.35 million in pre-positioned outbreak response funding to address urgent gaps related to disease surveillance, contact tracing, case management, risk communication and community engagement, infection prevention and control, diagnostics, operations and logistics, safe and dignified burials, and point of entry screening.

The agency also provided critical commodities to Rwanda from its outbreak response stockpile, including Marburg diagnostics and accessories to perform 288 tests, 2,500 sample collection media to collect and transport samples, and 500 units of Personal Protective Equipment for health workers.

Marburg is a rare, severe, viral hemorrhagic fever similar to Ebola, which is spread by contact with blood or body fluids of a person infected with or who has died from the disease.

The disease comes with symptoms such as sudden fever, chills, feeling sick, severe headache, body and back aches and loss of appetite, or if they have been in close contact with someone with suspected Marburg Virus Disease.