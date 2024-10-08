Marburg Outbreak: Rwanda Kicks Off Vaccination Drive With Health Workers First To Get The Jab

Rwanda has begun administering the Marburg vaccination beginning with frontline healthcare workers, with the country’s Minister of State in the Ministry of Health, Dr. Yvan Butera, YvanButera, also receiving the vaccine at King Faisal Hospital (KFH) on Tuesday.

The exercise kicked off on Monday, October 7, after Rwanda has received vaccines for the Marburg virus as part of efforts to tame the deadly haemorrhagic fever that was confirmed to be in the country on September 28. Rwanda received 700 doses of the vaccine with priority being given to healthcare workers and the frontline taskforce members, who are likely to be exposed to infections.

“This critical step enhances the protection of our healthcare teams and strengthens Rwanda’s defense against infectious diseases. Protecting those who protect us is key to ensuring the health and safety of all,” Rwanda’s biggest referral hospital posted.

Announcing the vaccination efforts on October 6, Dr Sabin Nsanzimana, Minister of Health said that priority will also be given to individuals who have been in contact as efforts to rein in the outbreak, which began in healthcare facilities, before it could affect many people.

Rwanda has so far registered 56 confirmed Marburg cases, with an additional seven cases registered on Monday. 36 of the confirmed patients are admitted while 8 recovered. Fatalities remain at 12. The country has so far conducted 2,387 tests as efforts to find all contacts continue.

The majority of the cases, up to 80 percent, are among healthcare workers. Rwanda has also received remdesivir drugs which are used to treat or minimise the effects of the Marburg virus, which doesn’t have official treatment as of yet. The drugs were sent by US company Gilead Sciences as international partners join efforts to help Rwanda curb the deadly disease.