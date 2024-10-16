Sauti Sol’s Kigali Show Postponed

Sauti Sol’s reunion concert in Kigali which was slated to take place on 18th October, has been pushed to November 30th due to issues beyond their capacity according to the organizers.

The four-member Kenya’s once celebrated boy band who parted ways to pursue solo music careers composed of Bien Aime, Chimano, Blessed Fingers aka Otieno and Savara rose to fame when it performed for US president Barak Obama during his visit to Kenya.

The show will take place in Kigali’s posh hangout situated on the roof top of Chic building dubbed ‘Kigali Universe’.

Sauti Sol’s concert is dubbed ‘Kigali Pre-party’, according to Sauti Sol’s management, the show is a fare well party for Sauti Sol’s diehard fans that have supported the group for more than 17 years in music industry.

The ‘Nirea’ singers will be joined on the stage by Rwanda’s music stars like Mike Kayihura, Areal Wayz to make the night memorable for music enthusiasts.

The band comprises of Bien-Aime Baraza, Willis Austin Chimano, Polycarp Otieno and Savara Mudigi started as an acapella group back in their high school.

In 2005 when this foursome mixed their soulful voices with vocal harmonies, guitar riffs and drum rhythm they formed a band and named it Sauti Sol.

Since then, they have managed to win people’s hearts by their songs that always cheer up many.

Sauti Sol’s recognition continued to rise in 2012, as they won the Most Gifted East African award at the 2012 Channel O Music Video Awards for their song “Shukuru” with Tanzanian rapper A.Y

The music group is known for its energetic performances and it has graced Kigali’s stages more than three times.

Actually in 2022 during Kwita Izina ceremony, they were among the world top celebrities to name baby gorilla in partnership with RDB.

Their mega hits include, Unconditionally BAE featuring Tanzania’s Alikiba, Sura Yako, Kuliko Jana, among many others.