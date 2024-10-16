We Wish He Could Have Lived Many More Years – Kagame’s Tribute to Ambassador Col (Rtd) Dr Joseph Karemera

President Paul Kagame has paid tribute to Amb. Col(Rtd) Dr. Joseph Karemera, a seasoned politician, soldier and medical doctor whose character embodies the components of a true patriot.

President Kagame eulogized Karemera as the country bid him farewell at Rwanda parliament where his fellow former senators, senior government officials joined his family and friends.

Kagame who was accompanied by the First Lady Jeannette Kagame said that he knew Col. Karemera towards 1976, but at first, they did not live together, and could only meet from time to time.

With time however, circumstances brought them closer, because Karemera was among the people who pioneered the idea of finding a solution to the problem of Rwandans who were cast outside the country, and those in the country persecuted by hatred ruling.

“There was a lot of things that people tried since 1979. He was always there and he also had a role in the Ugandan army where the idea to find a solution started maturing, attracting many people be it in Uganda and neighboring countries of Congo, Burundi, Tanzania, Kenya and others from as far as Europe,” Kagame said.

From his high school, and at work, Karemera contributed to having this idea of liberation of the country matured, and when the struggle itself started on October 1,1990, he was obviously there.

Kagame recalls that at that time, Karemera was a Captain in the Ugandan army.

Once in Rwanda, Karemera continued the country’s economic struggle, and served in different capacities, including as Minister of Health, Minister of Education, Ambassador, Senator, and member of Elders’ advisory forum where he was serving until he breathed the last.

“What is important to mention here, is that even if he has passed away, he had an opportunity to see the results of his contribution. He died a couple of days ago, but he saw the country’s achievement; he knows where the country is coming from and he also knows where we have reached.,” Kagame said.

According to the President, life is like that, only that people never get used to seeing their loved one leaving them.

“We want to live much longer, but we don’t know that life has got a limit. All in all, our life, be it short or long, life is a lesson; everyday, every week, every month, every year…life is full of lessons of bad things and good things. Remember we always experience both the good and the bad ones,” he said.

“We wish he could have lived many more years, but such is life”

According to President Kagame, the lessons people learn form their character, yet characters differ from a person to another. Still, characters can come together for a common good.

It is in this context where, according to the president, Karemera joined his fellow Rwandans to start the liberation struggle.

The president reminded that the Rwanda Patriotic Front (RPF) Inkotanyi and its military wing (RPA) brought together Rwandans from many corners, including those in the country.

As if the liberation struggle was not hard enough, Karemera fought more battles in the same spirit of country development after RPF Inkotanyi overturned the genocidal government.

“We fought battles from within and outside, as RPF and the country at large kept growing,” Kagame said commenting on people who wanted to dictate Rwanda a direction, to tell the country whom they wanted to be appointed in different positions.

“Such things could delay country development. You know there are even those who are no longer here while they were supposed to be here.”

The president said that some people forgot collective ideas bringing Rwandans together. But, because the people who fought liberation struggle were used to facing challenges, they went through them successfully.

In all these challenges, Karemera stood firm and always fought the good battle.