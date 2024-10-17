Marburg Virus: The Hopeful Three Days In Rwanda

Eighteen patients have recovered from the Marburg virus since the beginning of the week, which gives the country confidence to keep the fingers crossed that they can win the virus very soon.

Even though one family lost their dear family member on Monday, October 14, the country’s medical team continued to work hard to save lives and to have 6 patients recovered the same day.

On October 15, another four patients recovered and this time there was no fatality, but the best story came on October 16, with eight recoveries, and zero deaths.

This brought the number of recovered people to 38 people, while those in isolation were reduced to 9 patients.

So far, the virus claimed 15 lives, but the country continues to work with the whole community to deny opportunities to the virus to keep spreading.

This goes hand in hand with resilient medical steps. On October 15, Rwanda started the world’s first clinical trial for Marburg virus disease treatment.

“The groundbreaking effort in partnership with World Health Organization is testing the safety & efficacy of Remdesivir, a drug in use to treat COVID-19, & MBP091, a special antibody designed to fight Marburg,” writes the World Health Organization (WHO) Rwanda.

“Today we are honored to receive Africa regional director Moeti Tshidi in Kigali . She visited key sites at the centre of the #Marburg outbreak response, including the Command Centre and treatment centre, where she thanked health workers and survivors for their work & bravery.”

This week also, Rwanda continued to administer the vaccine for front-line workers. The Minister of Health Dr. Sabin Nsanzimana said on Sunday, that the country could update measures to contain the spread of Marburg Virus soon, to remain resilient.