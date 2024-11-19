AFCONQ2025: Rwanda Beats Nigeria, Misses Out On Qualification

Rwandas Amavubi Stars defeated Nigeria’s “Super Eagles,” the three-time African champions, 2-1 on their home soil. however, the win wasn’t enough to secure a spot in the upcoming 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Rabat, Morocco.

Goals from Ange Mustinzi and Nshuti Innocent in the 72nd and 75th minutes respectively gave Rwanda a lead, but the qualification dream ended due to goal difference.

While Rwanda and Benin both finished with 8 points, Benin advanced with a neutral goal difference, whereas Rwanda had a -2 goal deficit.

Match Analysis:

The Rwanda vs Nigeria match was balanced for both teams. Nigeria had already qualified for AFCON, while Rwanda was fighting to secure their ticket.

The first half ended goalless, with Rwanda struggling to find a breakthrough against Nigeria’s strong defensive play.

In the second half, Nigeria struck first with Samuel Chukwueze opening the scoring in the 59th minute. Coach Frank Spittler responded by making substitutions, including introducing Samuel Gueulette for J.B. Ruboneka at the 61st minute.

Later, an injury forced Ntwari Fiacre to leave the pitch, with Twizere Clément coming on as a replacement.

Despite missed opportunities, Rwanda found hope in the 72nd minute when Ange Mustinzi’s header brought them level. Just three minutes later, Nshuti Innocent scored to give Rwanda a 2-1 lead.

Meanwhile, in the other Group D match, Libya and Benin played to a 0-0 draw.

Benin’s point secured second place in the group with 8 points and a neutral goal difference, while Libya finished last with 5 points. Rwanda’s hard fought win wasn’t enough, leaving them third in the group standings.