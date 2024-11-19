Regional Security Experts Meet In Rwanda To Discuss Chemical, Biological, Nuclear & Other Threats

Experts from East African Community (EAC) partner states are gathered in Kigali, Rwanda for the Multi-Agency Experts Working Group meeting which runs from November 18 to 20, aimed at developing Standard Operating Procedures and protocols for handling Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) threats within EAC member states.

While opening the three-day meeting Brig Gen Dr. Eugene Ngoga, representing the Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), highlighted the importance of the gathering, stating that it comes at the time when the citizens of the EAC are facing threats of insecurity emanating from elsewhere, other than conflicts caused by guns.

“Your presence here underscores our shared commitment to threatening the collective security of our region and protecting our people from complex and evolving challenges posed by chemical biological radiological nuclear and explosive

threats,” Brig Gen Doctor Ngoga said, referencing the recent Marburg outbreak in Rwanda as an example.

“Currently our region is facing different outbreaks including Marburg virus, for which Rwanda registered. Since its emergency on, 27 of September this year, a total of 66 cases, including 15 death, that’s case fatality rate of 23%- the lowest reported since its discovery in 1967,” he said.

He pointed out that Rwanda’s success in dealing with the Marburg virus marked a massive success for global health security underscoring the importance of establishing a rapid effective and well-coordinated joint force for outbreak response, as well as collaboration with different partners.

Brig Gen Dr Ngoga commended countries in the region for supporting Rwanda’s efforts to respond effectively to the Marburg virus outbreak, with no new cases reported since October 29, but nevertheless, other unpredictable threats remain ahead.

“Today We Gather not as individual states but as United Community determined to address threats that transcend borders. Chemical biological radiological, nuclear explosive threats are unique in their complexity and devastating potential, whether arising from deliberate acts, accidental releases or nature occurrences. They require a concerted multi- agency

response building on shared knowledge, seamless coordination and trust among all stakeholders,” he said.

“Through this forum, we are demonstrating the spirit of unity that underpin the EAC. Together we have the opportunity to forge protocols and procedures that will enhance our readiness, improve our interoperability and ensure the safety and security of our region. This initiative also reflects our alignment with international best practices while addressing the specific realities of our region,” Brig. Gen Dr Ngoga said.

He said the meeting in Kigali has has a daunting but vital task ahead to harmonize approaches, establish clear and practical guidelines and develop a framework that will enable rapid and effective responses to chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear and explosive incidents, which are becoming more prevalent today, more than ever.



“As we embark on this journey, let us remain steadfast in our resolve and open in our deliberations,” he said, stating that the protocols that will be developed are expected to guide militaries in their respective countries in terms of handling and also come up with a robust actionable framework that can deal with the threats, which are increasing becoming iminent in the world today, as countries at war, seek to deploy other weapons, other than arms, in ongoing conflicts.

He emphasized that the forum would enhance the region’s readiness and interoperability to ensure security, addressing the threats before they even happen.

Colonel Deng Mayom Manyang Malual, Defence Liaison Officer from South Sudan, and representative of the EAC Secretary General, expressed confidence in the meeting’s success. He praised the diverse group of experts, including doctors, scientists, chemists, military personnel, police officers, and civilians, who have come together to develop a comprehensive document that will guide the military operations of EAC partner states.