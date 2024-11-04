Beach Volleyball: Men, Women Teams Face Off In First Round Of National Tourney At King Fisher Resort

On Sunday, November 3, 2024, Valentine Munezero and Benitha Mukandayisenga, alongside Ntagengwa Olivier and Gatsinzi Venuste, emerged winners in the first round of Rwanda’s beach volleyball national tour held at the King Fisher Resort on Lake Muhazi.

The duo of Olivier Ntagengwa and Venuste Gatsinzi secured their spot in the finals by defeating Kavalo Patrick Akumuntu and Gloire Niyonkuru in a two-set semifinal match, while Paul Akan and Prince Rwahama won over Mandela and Levis.

In the final match, Ntagengwa and Gatsinzi clinched the title with a decisive 2-0 win against APR’s Prince Kanamugire and Paul Akan. Gatsinzi Venuste and Ntagengwa are both the key players of the national team and currently lead the country’s rankings with 1,024 points.

They have been a competitive pair for a while, holding the 5th position on the continent and ranking 145th in the FIVB (International volleyball federation) Men’s Beach Volleyball World Rankings as of October 28, 2024.

In the women’s category, Munezero and Mukandayisenga secured the gold medals by defeating the Police WVC team of Ariane Nirere and Francoise Yankurije with a score of 2-0.

As Rwanda’s top female pair, Mukandayisenga Binitha and Munezero Valentine, they represent the nation in various international competitions and are ranked 113th globally and 3rd in Africa, amassing 1,296 points in the latest FIVB Women’s Beach Volleyball World Rankings.

In the women’s third-place match, Elizabeth Ukpabi and Irene Mpeti from Rwanda Revenue Authority women volleyball club, edged out Sharon Amito and Gaoleseletse Lizzy Gasekgonwe from APR WVC, winning 2-1.

Meanwhile, in the men’s category, Nzirimo Mandela and Levis Niyikiza claimed third place after a three-set match against Patrick Akumuntu Kavaro and Gloire Niyonkuru, finishing 21-18, 11-21, 15-11.

A total of 44 players participated in this first round of the national tour, which included 14 pairs in the men’s category and 8 pairs in the women’s category, crossing three days of competition.

The competition took place at King Fisher on Lake Muhazi and was part of the Rwanda Beach Volleyball National Tour, providing national teams a chance to refine their pairings and earn points.

The second round is set for January 3-5, 2025, in Karongi, followed by the third and final round in Rubavu along the shores of Lake Kivu, as outlined in the FRVB’s annual calendar.