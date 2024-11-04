The Beauty of Kigali’s Car Free Day and Room for Improvement

Time check: 12:46 on Saturday, November 2, 2024. My phone pings with a message: “Muraho! Mutumiwe muri siporo rusange CarFreeDay, kuri iki cyumweru tariki 3/11/2024 7h00-10h00. Tuzakoresha imihanda isanzwe. Murakoze.”

The message translates to: “Hello! You are invited to the public sports CarFreeDay, this Sunday 3/11/2024 7h00-10h00. We will use normal roads. Thank you.”

The reminder signals that it’s time for Kigali’s Car Free Day—a monthly event eagerly awaited by thousands of residents seeking a day of fitness, culture, and community.

As a regular runner and jogger, I look forward to this special occasion. On Sunday morning, Kigali’s streets were alive with energy. The familiar hum of traffic was replaced by the rhythmic beats of traditional Kinyarwanda drums, guiding dancers showcasing their heritage with pride and grace. Nearby, hundreds joined vibrant aerobics sessions, moving in harmony with excitement and vigor. It was a scene of unity, with people gathering to enjoy fresh air, green streets, and the freedom to exercise on car-free roads. The ambiance was joyful, filled with a sense of camaraderie and commitment to health.

During my four-hour, 30-kilometer journey through the city, I encountered fellow runners, walkers, cyclists, and families, all sharing the goal of healthy living. The atmosphere was one of encouragement, with participants pausing to share smiles, stories, and moments of rest. Kigali’s Car Free Day successfully promotes a culture of wellness, and it’s a testament to the city’s commitment to healthier, more active lifestyles.

Room for Improvement

While Car Free Day has become a cherished part of Kigali’s culture, there is room for improvement to make it more accessible and comfortable. A notable issue is the absence of public restrooms along the route. For many participants, this poses a significant challenge, with few options for relief other than the public restrooms at the main city round-about. Temporary toilets along the Car Free Day routes would be a valuable addition, ensuring participants can enjoy the day without sacrificing comfort or hygiene.

Public restrooms are essential, especially during long-distance events. They prevent discomfort and dehydration by allowing people to stay hydrated without worry. Additionally, portable restrooms would help maintain environmental cleanliness, as some participants currently resort to alternatives that can harm the environment. Accessible restrooms would also make the event more inclusive, encouraging families with children, seniors, and others with specific health needs to join.

Need for Refreshment Kiosks

Another improvement could be the introduction of temporary refreshment kiosks every five kilometers. While water is served along the routes, more access to refreshments such as light snacks would help participants stay hydrated and energized, enhancing the experience and allowing them to focus on their health goals.

A Remarkable Initiative for Public Health

Despite these areas for improvement, the City of Kigali deserves applause for its creative approach to public health and environmental sustainability. The inclusion of free health screenings, offered by the Ministry of Health and its partners, is a valuable service that encourages residents to monitor their health and take preventive steps toward wellness.

Kigali’s Car Free Day exemplifies the city’s dedication to fostering a vibrant, healthier community. With small adjustments to address practical needs, this monthly event can continue to inspire and benefit thousands of residents. I look forward to the next Car Free Day, hopeful that these small enhancements will make it even better for all who participate.



