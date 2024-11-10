FLEX 2024: All Roads Lead to Kigali As African Education Leaders Convene to Address Learning Crisis

Kigali has already started receiving delegates for the second edition of the Africa Foundational Learning Exchange (FLEX2024).

They consist of over 500 education leaders, including 30 ministers of education and ministerial representatives

from 39 African countries who will gather in Kigali, Rwanda, from November 11–13, 2024.

The delegates expected at FLEX 2024 include policymakers, development partners, and education experts who will assess progress on foundational learning commitments made at key gatherings such as the 2023 FLEX, ADEA’s High-Level Policy Dialogue in Lusaka, the ADEA Triennale in Mauritius in 2022, and the Africa Human Capital Summit in Dar-es-Salaam in 2023.

Hosted by the Government of Rwanda through the Ministry of Education, FLEX 2024 is the largest countryto-country platform for knowledge exchange dedicated to advancing foundational learning.

This year’s edition will focus on efforts to scale successful education initiatives across Africa to reverse learning poverty.

The concept ‘learning poverty’ means the inability of children to meet basic literacy and numeracy milestones, which poses a substantial threat to Africa’s future workforce.

“The Foundational Learning Exchange aligns perfectly with our vision for education in Rwanda: to ensure

equitable access to quality education for every child,” said Rwanda’s Minister of Education Joseph Nsengimana.

“By bringing together representatives from across the continent, we can share knowledge, track progress on foundational learning outcomes, and foster collaborative engagement. ”

According to the Minister, this event is an opportunity for Africa to unite on their goal for collective growth and to equip every child with the skills necessary to contribute to socio-economic development, in line with the Rwandan Education Sector Strategic Plan.

Currently, the learning poverty rates in sub-Saharan Africa is around 90%, according to reports by UNESCO’s Global Education Monitoring Report, the Association for the Development of Education in Africa (ADEA), and the African Union.

Addressing this challenge could unlock an estimated $6.5 trillion in economic opportunities, according to the World Bank findings. However, failure to act could result in economic losses of up to $17 trillion across the continent.

The World Bank estimates a $97 billion funding gap in education for sub-Saharan Africa, underscoring the urgent need for committed and collaborative action among African nations and development partners.

“The 2024 Africa Foundational Learning Exchange will help pave the way for educational renewal and transformation for children across the continent,” said Victoria Kwakwa, Vice President, Eastern and Southern Africa, World Bank.

She expressed World Bank’s commitment to partner with government and other stakeholders in driving swift and impactful change.

The conference will feature a range of activities, including panel discussions, roundtables, and informal dialogues aimed at sharing insights from foundational learning interventions across Africa.

Participants will jointly develop strategies to meet learning goals, fostering the exchange of knowledge and experiences in addressing the learning crisis.

“To ensure prosperity across Africa, we urgently need to see greater political commitments and investment that are turned into concrete action,” said Etleva Kadilli, UNICEF Regional Director for Eastern and Southern Africa.

“Governments must reach every child and keep them in school, assess learning outcomes regularly, support teachers to deliver the basics, and develop children’s mental health and well-being.”

FLEX 2024 marks a milestone in the African Union’s Year of Education, providing an opportunity to evaluate the implementation of the Continental Education Strategy for Africa (CESA 2024) and other key regional education goals.