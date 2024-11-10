STEMpower, US Embassy to Empower Students Through Inaugural Science Fair

STEMpower, a non-profit organisation promoting science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education in Sub-Saharan Africa, has partnered with the US Embassy in Rwanda to initiate an annual National Science and Engineering Fair.

Slated for December this year, the science and engineering fair will enable students to showcase their STEM innovations and compete with peers in robotics, ICT, 3D printing, game development, coding, electronics, entrepreneurship, and bio-chemistry.

In line with this upcoming competition, a three-day training of trainers (ToT) event was held this week at K-Lab, Kacyiru, and was attended by 21 trainers.

According to STEMpower Rwanda Country Director Espoir Serukiza, the ToT will equip the trainers with the necessary skills they need to effectively train students across the country.

“We want to work with our different STEM centers across the country to drive innovation and harness hands-on experience. The purpose of the ToT is to make sure these trainers go back to the STEM centers with the right tools and information they will share with students, and eventually use the skills to solve problems in their respective communities,” he explained.

The significance of the ToT was also highlighted by one of the trainers who said it will improve her training skills.

“The ToT will help me and my fellow trainers to efficiently train students in different STEM fields, as we prepare them for the national science and engineering fair,” said Florence Umutoniwase.

After the ToT, the trainers will go ahead to train hundreds of high school students at Ines Ruhengeri, Kibogora Polytechnic, and Gitwe Adventist College STEM centers, three of the nine STEM Centers established by STEMpower in Rwanda.

Meanwhile, speaking on the upcoming science and engineering fair, Karlene Noel Jennings, Regional Public Engagement Specialist for Central Africa at the US Embassy, commended the partnership with STEMpower, noting that the program will positively impact many students.

“This partnership is truly a wonderful opportunity to look at reaching new audiences, especially young women and girls, and encourage their interest in science,” she said.

She added: “I have true appreciation for the work of encouraging the next generation to collaborate and look at problems creatively, as we try and solve them for the betterment of world.”

It is expected that at least 70% of students who will participate in the program will be young women, in a bid to encourage them to pursue STEM education and careers.

Besides Rwanda, there are other science fairs planned in other countries where the organization has presence. A case in point is the 9th annual Ethiopian National Science Fair slated for next week, two weeks after the end of the second science fair in South Sudan.

These competitions provide students with the opportunity to showcase their creativity, problem-solving skills, and innovative ideas.

So far, STEMpower has established 125 STEM centres in different countries across Sub-Saharan Africa, which are among other things helping bridge the digital divide.