Four Years Of Showcasing Rwanda’s Boldest Tech Innovations, Hanga Pitchfest Comes Of Age

In 2021, when Rwanda rolled out Hanga Pitchfest, a unique platform for young Rwandan innovators to showcase tech ideas and creative talents, no one could have thought that four years later the programme would have grown to the size it is today, providing a model which many African countries are now looking to emulate.

The annual competition has gone on to become Rwanda’s largest in-person technology event where tech-enabled startups and tech-oriented entrepreneurs from across the country are given a platform to showcase their solutions and win cash prizes to scale.

Four years down the road, Hanga Pitchfest has hosted over 200 startups and facilitated more than Rwf600 million in funding and investment since 2021.

This year, the highly anticipated Hanga Pitchfest Grand Finale returns for its fourth edition on November 10, 2024, to showcase Rwanda’s most innovative minds in a celebration of homegrown tech-enabled solutions, entrepreneurship, and inclusivity.

Organized by the Ministry of ICT and Innovation, the Rwanda Development Board and UNDP, Hanga Pitchfest aims to provide a unique platform to showcase tech-entrepreneurs and creative talent from all over Rwanda and promote the widespread use of technology and innovation across all sectors.

This year, this annual event is taking place at the prestigious YouthConnekt Africa Summit, which is underway at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), expanding its reach and impact within Africa’s largest youth-focused gathering.

YouthConnekt Africa is a platform to address critical development challenges by fostering ecosystem-building, knowledge-sharing, and continental collaboration. Over the years, it has evolved into one of Africa’s largest conveners of youth-focused policy discussions and business initiatives. More than 3000 youths from across Africa are participating in this year’s summit, which is being held under the theme “Jobs for youth through innovation through innovative skilling.”

This year’s competition saw an inspiring 300 applications, with 45 startups selected to pitch their ideas to an expert judging panel. From there, 25 startups were chosen to attend a two-week boot camp, engaging in hands-on training with mentors and developing essential business and tech skills.

The top five startups from the boot camp were selected to pitch at the Grand Finale, competing for a share of 110 million Rwandan francs in cash prizes, as well as other non-cash prizes.

Taking place during a crucial time for Africa—marked by challenges such as youth employment and limited funding—but also potential opportunities such as AfCFTA – Hanga Pitchfest seeks to create a new era of innovators redefining how impact is achieved across Africa.

Rwanda’s Minister of ICT and Innovation, Paula Ingabire says Hanga Pitchfest has become an important platform for the country’s youth to think outside the box and come up with ideas that provide urgent solutions to the challenges the continent faces today.

“Hanga Pitchfest is empowering a new generation of entrepreneurs to tackle key challenges across economic sectors, advancing Rwanda’s vision of a knowledge-based economy,” Minister Ingabire said, pointing out that linking it with the Youth Connekt Summit will provide further reach and impact.

“We’re thrilled to partner with YouthConnekt Africa, a regional platform that expands opportunities for young innovators and amplifies our shared mission to create jobs and foster sustainable solutions across Africa,” she pointed out.

This year, the top 45 companies had the opportunity to pitch to be part of the Top 25 companies. The selected companies then took part in a 2 weeks bootcamp where the aim was to support them to be equipped with clear skills enabling them to scale their startups into sustainable, revenue-generating businesses.

The program was designed to facilitate innovation, growth, and long-term success through structured training, mentorship. The Top 25 companies then pitched to judges to secure a spot in the top 5 finalists.

Dr. Abdallah Utumatwishima, Minister of Youth and Arts, said that bringing Hanga Pitchfest to the Youth Connekt Summit, the 7th edition, aligns with the focus this year, which is boosting innovative skilling.

“Both Hangapitch and YouthConnekt serve youth by showcasing the power of tech skills and demonstrating that solutions can be driven by young people, leading to the generation of decent jobs,” he said, emphasizing that combining the two events couldn’t have been timelier.

“The current challenges facing youth include availability of decent jobs. The combination of the continent’s youth demographics, their innovative mindset, and the opportunities provided by technology must facilitate the creation of solutions to African problems and the provision of decent jobs for young people,” the Youth Minister said.

Hanga Pitchfest 2024 will be marked by the official launch of Hanga Hubs, which are innovation hubs in secondary cities supporting innovators, a special highlight of innovations by people with disabilities to name a few.

Hanga Pitchfest will bring together students from across the country, young entrepreneurs, tech enthusiasts and partners in Rwanda’s innovation and technology sector.

Among the highlights this year is the PWD Track for Inclusive Innovation, a pioneering initiative developed with UNDP, NCPD, and NUDOR, that provides tailored support, assistive technology resources, and sensory accommodations, empowering entrepreneurs with disabilities to realize their business potential.

The merge with Youth Connekt Summit allows broader networking, learning, and cross-industry engagement for participants, creating valuable exposure for all involved startups.

The finale will feature live pitches from the top startups, interactive exhibitions, and live performances, fostering an exciting atmosphere for innovation and collaboration.

Hanga Pitchfest is a joint initiative of the Ministry of ICT and Innovation (MINICT), Rwanda Development Board (RDB), and the United Nations Development Program (UNDP).