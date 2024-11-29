Global Mobile Congress Set For 2025 In Kigali

The Global System for Mobile Communications Association (GSMA) has announced that the next edition of Mobile World Congress (MWC) Kigali will take place from 21 – 23 October 2025 at the Kigali Convention Centre, Rwanda.

MWC Kigali is the largest and most influential connectivity event on the African continent. The 2024 event was scheduled for October 29-31, 2024, in Kigali but was postponed under reasons that were not disclosed to the public.

“In partnership with the Ministry of ICT & Innovation in Rwanda, we look forward to welcoming industry leaders, innovators, and policy makers to Africa’s most influential connectivity event,” GSMA said.

“Together, we will continue to shape the future of digital and foster collaboration across the continent and beyond,” GSMA said in a media alert.

The 2025 MWC is expected to focus on key topics such as: advancements in connectivity and technological innovation, particularly in the context of emerging trends like 5G, fintech, the evolution of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Africa’s Digital DNA.

The edition will explore key growing sectors- such as mobile money but also unveil several reports that will guide the mobile and broadband sector growth, especially in Africa .

The 2023 edition in Kigali, welcomed more than 3,400 attendees from over 1,400 companies and featured more than 230 speakers.