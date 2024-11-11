I Wish to End My Music Tour in Rwanda

Rwandan music star based in Canada, Safi Niyibikora alias Madiba reveals that, he wishes to stage his last leg of tour in his home country Rwanda, if all goes well for him and his management.

The ‘Sound’ hit maker disclosed the information to close friends in France, Lyon where he performed to more than 300 revellers who turned out for the show.

“If all goes well, I and my management team we would like to end the tour in Rwanda, but of course there are a lot of things to be discussed and prepared before staging the show in Kigali,” says Madiba. Safi started the tour in USA, in cities like Texas, Phioenix, Arizona and Seattle and more. The tour is all about promoting his debut solo album he plans to drop early next year.

When Safi Niyibikora alias Madiba cut ties with fellow Urban Boyz singers Gizzo and Nizzo many thought he couldn’t handle producing hit songs alone but the latter is promising to feed the audience with hot hits alone.

His latest song is dubbed ‘Siwezi’ which was produced by local audio producer Ayo Rush and since moving to Canada, he released songs like ‘Sound’ that took over local airwaves.

The ‘My Hero’ hit maker parted ways with Urban Boys in 2017 sighting need to pursue his solo career and many music lovers thought he wouldn’t make it.

He boosts of songs like Igifuguzo, My hero, Good morning, Kontwari and many more featuring local and regional musicians like Harmonize, Riderman, JayC and Fireman.