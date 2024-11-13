Home ShowBiz Nigeria’s BNXN To Thrill Kigali
ShowBiz

Nigeria’s BNXN To Thrill Kigali

by Andrew Shyaka
written by Andrew Shyaka 11:50 pm

Afro-fusion sensation BNXN real name Daniel Etiese Benson promises unforgettable performance to Kigalians come 23rd November 2024.

BNXN is the lead act at ‘Friends of Amstel’ Kigali live concert experience which is slated to take place at Kigali Conference& Exhibition Village.

The ‘Energy’ hitmaker through his official Instagram page called upon music fans especially his fans in Kigali to book early tickets for unforgettable music experience.

“I have got news for you, Rwanda, on 23rd November , I will be live at ‘friends of Amstel’ live concert, go get your tickets, reservations or whatever but don’t miss it out,” he posted.

BNXN will share the stage with established musicians including Kenny K Shot, Nillina, Misteak and Bruce The 1st.

BNXN formerly Bunju, shot to fame in 2019, when he released his debut single dubbed ‘Energy” which paved way for him into music arena.

Following the success of ‘Energy’ hit, it became easier for him to work with music industry giants like Wiz Kid, Pheelz, Kiss Daniels and many more.

Given the exposure, he was able to feature on Wiz kid’s megahit ‘Mood’ and Finesse with Pheelz.

He is known on stage for his energetic performances and soulful vocals, the combination that sets a blaze to partygoers.

