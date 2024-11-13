Five Shot Dead As RDF Confirms Fatal Incident In Nyamasheke District Involving Soldier

The Rwanda Defence Force (RDF) on Wednesday confirmed an incident in Nyamasheke district, Western Province, in which a soldier shot and killed five people, following an alleged altercation with a group of people he was hanging out with in a bar. RDF said the suspect has since been arrested, condoling the families of the deceased.

“Rwanda Defence Force deeply regrets the tragic incident that occurred in a bar in Rusharara Cell, Karambi Sector of Nyamasheke District, where Sgt Minani Gervais (39 years), allegedly fatally shot five civilians in the early morning hours of 13 November 2024. The RDF has arrested the suspect and will take necessary legal action against him,” a statement from RDF reads.

“The RDF extends its deepest condolences to the grieving families and friends of the victims.” it adds, in regards to the development, without shedding more light on the trigger of the incident.

Speaking about the incident on Radio Rwanda, Brig Gen Ronald Rwivanga, urged residents of Karambi sector to remain calm because the situation is currently under control, but reiterated that investigations are underway and justice will take its course, because no matter what happens, there is no reason to end the lives of five people.

“There is absolutely no reason one should shoot and kill five people. We are going to take the necessary measures and RDF would like to condole the affected families,” Brig. Gen Rwivanga said.