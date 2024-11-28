Tears and Grief As RPF Inkotanyi Bid Farewell To Chantal Nyirandama

It was a somber moment in Gicumbi district this Wednesday as residents and members of the ruling coalition party- Rwandese Patriotic Front (RPF) Inkotanyi prepared to say their last good byes to, Chantal Nyirandama, a prominent businesswoman who died in a fatal accident in Rulindo district.

Nyirandama died on Sunday, November 24, after a bus she was traveling in, along with 27 other members of the RPF-Inkotanyi, who were heading to Musanze district for a provincial party meeting, overturned in Rulindo district, leaving one dead, seven in critical condition and 19 others with minor injuries.

Nyirandama is considered a hardworking person, whose business acumen saw her rise through the ranks, starting from scratch, to become one of the model entrepreneurs in Gicumbi and in the Northern Province.

This hard work and entrepreneurial spirit had led her to owning a hotel in Gicumbi district.

Her hotel, Nice Garden Hotel, is one of the newest and modern hotels in Gicumbi District. It was officially inaugurated in August 2024.

She was employing at least 40 permanent employees in her hotel and other businesses in Gicumbi, Gakenke and Rulindo, not to mention other workers who she offered casual job opportunities.

Those who knew her say that she owes it to her dedication and determination, especially considering that her businesses were growing fast and was a source of inspiration for others.

In the Northern Province, Nyirandama is remembered for her work ethics which went above and beyond to empower others, becoming a leader in the hospitality sector and supporting others in the industry, rather than looking at them as competitors.

In a testimony given by her children on the vigil of celebration her life, they said that they had nicknamed their mother as “Umujepe” (presidential guard) because she worked hard and everything she planned to do was delivered well.

The children said that when it was bedtime, Nyirandama would not go to bed until she had finished her planned tasks.

The husband to the deceased, Pastor Robert Mugiraneza said that his wife was hardworking and could also multitask.

Many of the mourners, who gathered at the Anglican Church of Rwanda (EAR), St Paul Byumba, to pray for the deceased, also recalled how Nyirandama was a dedicated worker in various jobs and one who served the country without any reservations.

Nyirandama was buried at the Buhambe cemetery located in Nyamabuye cell, Byumba sector, Gicumbi district. She has left behind five sons and her husband, (an EAR pastor).

The Secretary General of RPF Inkotanyi, Wellars Gasamagera who attended the burial and farewell ceremony to send off one of their own members, eulogized

and thanked Chantal Nyirandama for the cooperation she showed within the private sector and in the RPF Inkotanyi family.

“She (Chantal Nyirandama) had love for everyone and the RPF Inkotanyi family. Nyirandama Chantal was an amazing person. They say that it does not take time to notice a person who will do great things. For Chantal, we know her for her ability to perform, courage and the power to change those around her. We know her as someone who always started projects and made them successful,” Gasamagera.

Boniface Rucagu, the former Governor of the Northern Province, who was also among mourners said he was saddened by Nyirandama’s untimely death especially that two days before her death (November 22) she on had presented the community with an award she had received as the best taxpayer in the Northern Province.

Rucagu said that: “On that evening I asked her if she was still the best and she told me that this hotel building made me derail in paying my taxes, but next year I will get a reward again.”