Rwanda Recieves 11 Diplomats, With a Promise of Developmental Relations

President Paul Kagame, on Wednesday, November 27, 2024, received credentials of envoys from South America, Europe, Australia and Africa who represent their country’s interests in Rwanda.

The 11 diplomats, who officially handed in their letters of credence to the Head of State, at Village Urugwiro include: Ambassador Sahak Sargsyan of Armenia, High Commissioner Jenny Isabella Da Rin of Australia, Ambassador Jeanne Crauser of Luxembourg, and Ambassador Mirko Giulietti of Switzerland.

Ambassador Lincoln G. Downer of Jamaica, Ambassador Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson of Nicaragua, the High Commissioner Savvas Vladimirou of Cyprus, and Patricio Alberto Aguirre Vacchieri of Chile.

Dag Sjoogren of Sweden, Brigadier General Mamary Camara of Mali, and Ernest Yaw Amporful, the High Commissioner of Ghana to Rwanda.

Jamaica to Rwanda:

Ambassador Lincoln G. Downer, who is based in Abuja, Nigeria said that since President Kagame visited their country in 2022 and the President of Jamaica also paid a reciprocal visit the two countries have begun to expand their relations.

They signed an agreement to hold political consultations and promote tourism, where they agreed to facilitate trade and transportation of Rwandan goods that can be exported to Jamaica as a country bordering the Caribbean Sea.

Sweden to Rwanda:

Amb. Dag Sjöögren said that the relationship between the two countries has benefits in terms of developing technology, combating the effects of climate change and protecting life.

Cyprus to Rwanda:

Ambassador Savvas Vladimirou said that he came to seek ways to build bilateral relations based on agreements to be signed to promote trade and investment.

Ambassador Vladimirou said that “Some of the agreements in the pipeline are related to sending students to universities, who will receive scholarships to study in Cyprus.”

Nicaragua to Rwanda:

Ambassador Nadeska Imara Cuthbert Carlson said that they will continue relations based on the development of agriculture, tourism and international forums.

Ghana to Rwanda:

Ambassador Ernest Yaw Amporful said that he will move his headquarters to Rwanda from Nairobi, Kenya, and promised to promote trade in goods produced in both countries. Rwanda and Ghana have already started trading under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCTA).

Armenia to Rwanda:

Ambassador Sahak Sargsyan said that the two countries are landlocked and small, but with the strong presence in the East Africa region, they will continue to promote ties based on technology in education, trade and cooperation in international organizations.

Amb. Sargsyan is proud that both Rwanda and Armenia are members of the international community of Francophonie, where he came to encourage Rwandans to prepare for the 2027 Francophonie Games to be held in Armenia.

Luxembourg to Rwanda:

Jeanne Crauser , who is also the first Ambassador of Luxembourg to be based in Rwanda promised to promote education and training of human capital (in labor) and collaborate in climate change mitigation.

Amb. Crauser said: “We have experience in financial technology, and innovation, this will lead to a deepening of relations based on mutual visits of the people of both countries.”