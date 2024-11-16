Home Sports Twagirayezu Thaddée Elected As President Of Rayon Sports
Sports

Twagirayezu Thaddée Elected As President Of Rayon Sports

by Amon Nuwamanya
written by Amon Nuwamanya 8:58 pm

Twagirayezu Thaddée

The Rayon Sport General Assembly has elected Twagirayezu Thaddée as the new president of the Rayon Sports Association for the next four years.

Muhirwa Prosper and Kanamugire Roger were also appointed as his deputies and Rukundo Patrick was elected as the Treasurer.

The general assembly, held in Nzove on Saturday, November 16, 2024, was chaired by Ngoga Roger Aimable -who retained as the leader of Rayon sports FC following the resignation of Uwayezu Jean Fidèle.

Muhirwa Prosper

The assembly was also attended by former leaders of the club who had recently been reappointed to take charge after a four-year absence from club’s key roles and activities.

This is not Twagirayezu’s first time in Rayon Sports leadership, as he previously served as the Vice President under Munyakazi Sadate’s committee in 2019, and also participated in the transitional committee established by the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) in 2020.

Muvunyi Paul

Muvunyi Paul was elected to head the Supreme Council of Rayon Sports, with Dr. Emile Rwagacondo as his deputy, while Murenzi Abdallah was appointed as the Secretary-General.

Ruhamyambuga Paul, Ngarambe Charles, Théogène Ntampaka, Munyakazi Sadate, Valens Munyabagisha, and Uwayezu Jean Fidèle were elected as advisors to the Rayon Sports Council Committee.

 

Related Posts

Mental Wellness, Dental Health Dominate UNITED For Health...

12 Women-led Businesses Compete For BK Urumuri Initiative...

2023/2024 National Exams: Boys Slightly Outperform Girls, Overall...

Global Coalition for Foundational Learning Experience Rwanda’s Teacher...

Amavubi Stars’ 2025 CAN Hopes Fade After 1-0...

China-Africa: Together For An Inclusive And Shared Future

A Decade Of Action: FLEX 2024 Makes Commitment...

World Bank Releases Rwanda Country Economic Memorandum Report...

Nigeria’s BNXN To Thrill Kigali

Five Shot Dead As RDF Confirms Fatal Incident...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

casibom 760jojobetCasibom GirişDeneme BonusucasibomCasibomMeritking GirişBets10holiganbet girişbaywingrandpashabet giriş