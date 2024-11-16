Twagirayezu Thaddée Elected As President Of Rayon Sports

The Rayon Sport General Assembly has elected Twagirayezu Thaddée as the new president of the Rayon Sports Association for the next four years.

Muhirwa Prosper and Kanamugire Roger were also appointed as his deputies and Rukundo Patrick was elected as the Treasurer.

The general assembly, held in Nzove on Saturday, November 16, 2024, was chaired by Ngoga Roger Aimable -who retained as the leader of Rayon sports FC following the resignation of Uwayezu Jean Fidèle.

The assembly was also attended by former leaders of the club who had recently been reappointed to take charge after a four-year absence from club’s key roles and activities.

This is not Twagirayezu’s first time in Rayon Sports leadership, as he previously served as the Vice President under Munyakazi Sadate’s committee in 2019, and also participated in the transitional committee established by the Rwanda Governance Board (RGB) in 2020.

Muvunyi Paul was elected to head the Supreme Council of Rayon Sports, with Dr. Emile Rwagacondo as his deputy, while Murenzi Abdallah was appointed as the Secretary-General.

Ruhamyambuga Paul, Ngarambe Charles, Théogène Ntampaka, Munyakazi Sadate, Valens Munyabagisha, and Uwayezu Jean Fidèle were elected as advisors to the Rayon Sports Council Committee.