“Our History Defines Our Identity As Rwandans”- President Kagame At Unity Club Forum

President Paul Kagame says Rwanda’s history and difficult past have become the main reason Rwandans have chosen to be one and not allow what happened to happen again, but it will take consistent efforts to ensure that what has been established over the past three decades is consolidated and remains intact.

The Head of State made the observation on Saturday at the 17th Annual General Assembly and Forum of Unity Club, at Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), reiterating a message earlier by the First Lady, Mrs. Jeannette Kagame, that even today, there are still people who would want to see Rwanda disintegrate or have history repeat itself, but that will not happen as long as citizens remain united.

President Kagame said that today Rwandans have figured out what divided them for many decades, to the extent of killing each other, but they also recognise where the country has come from and where it is today, building on the unity and resilience of the people who are determined to protect what they have. He however said that it is not enough – work must continue.

“When people face challenges like ours or have experienced a history similar to what we have gone through, there must be transformation. We must change in our hearts and in the way we do things. That is what is essential and fundamental so that the history that once defined us disappears, fades away, and vanishes,” President Kagame said.

He called on the gathering of high-ranking national officials, district leaders, civil society representatives, private sector actors, faith leaders, and youth representatives as well as Abarinzi b’Igihango at the national level, that for Rwanda to continue its current path of unity, reconciliation and social economic development, they must be deliberate and proactive in dealing with those who would wish to see Rwanda slide back to her past.

“We must take actions that clearly show everyone that Rwanda is no longer what it was 30 years ago; look at what they [Rwandans] say, look at what they do, and see how they are transforming the lives of their fellow Rwandans. This is critical and cannot be overlooked. Even today, if you search the internet, you will still find people speaking ill of Rwanda and its leaders, distorting everything to make it appear negative,” President Kagame said.

Defined by identity

President Kagame said that being Rwandan is something everyone should be proud of and defend relentlessly because it is an identity worth defending and fighting for, pointing out that while some would want to do away with that that truly defines them by getting other nationalities, it is impossible to erase who they are.

“Our history defines our identity as Rwandans. Whether you embrace it or not, your essence remains. Being Rwandan is an indelible part of you. You might choose to renounce it, adopt another nationality, become a neighbor, or even a distant foreigner—perhaps a European or an American—and obtain their passport,” President Kagame said.

“You have the right to feel that way. However, upon reflection, one should remind others that if you are Rwandan, you are Rwandan. Additional identities are possible but do not erase your native roots,” he added.

President Kagame said that over the past three decades, Rwandans embraced what unites them, rather than what divides them, embracing oneness, with initiatives like the Unity Club helping to ensure that the country maintains the path of unity, regardless of relentless attacks and unfounded accusations levelled against Rwanda by different critics.

“When people unite, like what Unity Club represents, unity, it reflects a broader goal for the entire country,”

“The country should be like the Unity Club. When falsehoods are spread or bad things are said or done to Rwanda, if people are united, driven by the same purpose and the determination to ask, ‘Why? Why do people portray us like this? Why do we allow such things to define us?’ Then all those insults and lies become meaningless.” President Kagame said, calling on Rwandans to challenge such narratives that wish to paint Rwanda in a bad image.

“Unity Club was established during a period of significant challenges, as people sought solutions to the issues presented by our history. It emerged as one of the many strategies implemented to address these problems. The idea was to bring together individuals, particularly ministers and their spouses, to foster unity.

It’s important to note that referring to “ministers and their wives” is outdated, as both men and women now serve as ministers. Therefore, the correct term is “spouses.”