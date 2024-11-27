WHO, Tanzania Mourns Africa Director-Elect Dr. Faustine Ndugulile

The World Health Organization (WHO) has mourned the untimely death of its Africa Regional Director-elect, Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, who passed on before assuming office.

Ndugulile, 55, a Tanzanian national passed away early Wednesday morning while undergoing treatment in India. This was confirmed by Tanzania’s Speaker of Parliament, Dr. Tulia Ackson, who also passed on his heartfelt condolences to family of the deceased and his constituents.

Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan and WHO Director-General Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus, sent condolences to his family and friends, and the parliament and people of Tanzania.

“Shocked and deeply saddened to learn about the sudden passing of Dr Faustine Ndugulile, WHO Africa Regional Director-elect. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends, and the parliament and people of Tanzania,” said Ghebreyesus.

“I have received with sadness the news of the death of Dr. Faustine Ndugulile, Member of Parliament for Kigamboni and Director-Elect of the World Health Organization (WHO), Africa Region, which occurred on the night of November 27, 2024,” Suluhu Hassan said.

Hassan extended her condolences to the family, the Speaker of the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania, Members of Parliament of the Parliament of the United Republic of Tanzania, the citizens of Kigamboni, relatives, friends and all Tanzanians.

Ndugulile, a former deputy health minister in Tanzania (between 2017-2020) and communication minister until 2021 was nominated to the WHO post at the 74th regional committee meeting held this August in Brazzaville, Republic of Congo.

He was supposed to replace Botswana’s Moeti Matshidiso and assume office duties in February next year (2025).

Ndugulile, also served as a member of parliament for Kigamboni Constituency in Tanzania’s commercial capital, Dar es Salaam.