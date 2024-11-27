Rwanda Extradites Indian Man Wanted For Terrorism

Rwanda on Wednesday morning extradited to India a man wanted by the Asian sub-continent for terror-related charges, in the first-ever extradition between the two countries.

The Ministry of Justice, through Rwanda Investigation Bureau (RIB) handed over Salman Khan, also known as ‘Salma’, a 30-year old Muslim Indian to Indian officials and he was transported to his country where he will face charges.

“In the framework of international cooperation in fighting cross-border crime, today, 27th Nov 2024, Rwanda has extradited Mr. Salman KHAN alias Salma (30 years) wanted by the Government of India for his association with a Terrorist group operating on its territory,” RIB announced Wednesday.

“The suspect was arrested in Kigali based on an INTERPOL red notice issued by the Republic of India. The extradition of the suspect demonstrates the commitment of the Government of Rwanda not to allow criminals to make the country a safe haven,” they added.

Dressed in a grey tunic, a cap and scarf, a handcuffed Khan was handed over to officials and documents exchanged before he was put on a plane to take him to India. Salman is accused of being linked to a terrorist group in India which reportedly radicalizes young Muslims against the Indian state.

Khan was arrested on September 9 on a red notice dated August 2, issued by INTERPOL on behalf of the Government of India. Rwanda tipped India when he arrived in the country and the latter submitted an official extradition request on October 29.

However, the process was affected by the fact that Rwanda and India did not have an existing extradition treaty, which meant that the two countries needed to put in place a reciprocal agreement.

John Bosco Siboyintore, speaking on behalf of the National Public Prosecution Authority (NPPA), said the deportation of Khan marks a major milestone in the cooperation between the two countries to ensure justice.

“Under this arrangement between Rwanda and India, if any Rwandan criminal is found on Indian territory, India will extradite the fugitive to Rwanda upon request,” said Siboyintore, who heads the Genocide Fugitive Tracking Unity, which deals with cross-border and international crimes.

“It is crucial for states to cooperate and close the gaps that allow fugitives to commit crimes in one country and escape to another. We must address the impunity gap that has long existed and work together to hold criminals accountable,” he added.

In the wake of cross-border and cyber crimes enabled by the digital tools and technology, Siboyintore reiterated the importance of countries working together, regardless of lack of extradition treaties, to ensure that criminals are nipped in the bud in a timely manner.