2025 CHAN Qualifiers: Amavubi Stars Off To Juba For Pivotal Clash

Rwanda’s national football team, Amavubi Stars, on Thursday departed for Juba, South Sudan, ahead of a pivotal 2025 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) qualifiers.

Rwanda will face South Sudan in the final stage of the 2025 CHAN qualifiers, with both teams vying for a spot in the upcoming tournament, scheduled to take place in Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania in February 2025.

Rwanda reached this stage by eliminating Djibouti with a 3-2 aggregate win last month, while South Sudan advanced after defeating Kenya 3-1 on aggregate.

With Amavubi Stars head coach Frank Spittler absent due to family matters in Germany, the team is now under the guidance of Jimmy Mulisa, who was the second assistant coach under Spittler. Yves Rwasamanzi, the first assistant coach, stepped down at the last minute due to personal reasons, as the team management was informed.

Coach Jimmy Mulisa traveled with a squad of 25 players, and the team is expected to arrive in Juba, South Sudan, later today around 4 PM. The first leg of the qualifier is scheduled for Sunday, December 22nd, 2024, while the return leg will take place in Kigali on December 28, 2024.

The Amavubi Stars are eager to qualify for CHAN 2025 after missing out in 2022, having been eliminated by Ethiopia in the final qualifying round. The CECAFA zone will be represented by four teams in the tournament.