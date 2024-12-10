Algeria, Rwanda Presidents Meet To Strengthen Relations

President Paul Kagame and his Algerian counterpart, Abdelmadjid Tebboune have discussed ways to further strengthen the ongoing fruitful bilateral cooperation.

Both Heads of State meet in Nouakchott, Mauritania where they were attending the Continental Forum on Education and Youth Employability held this December organized by the African Union in partnership with UNICEF.

They were welcomed by President Mohamed Ould Ghazouani, Chairperson of the African Union thereafter attending discussions which focused on key areas affecting the continent.

On the sideline of the forum, both Kagame and Tebboune also discussed ways of improving bilateral relations in education, defense and security as well as opportunities for new partnerships in agriculture and infrastructure.

In the area of defense and security, and trade both sides had already set plans to strengthen trade and military cooperation following talks between the Algerian envoy to Rwanda (Mohamed Mellah) and the president of the Rwanda Senate (Dr. François Xavier Kalinda) who met on January 8, 2024

Both countries have previously agreed on a host of concrete steps to perpetuate the momentum in their growing relation through the activation of bilateral cooperation mechanisms, particularly the Joint Commission for Economic Cooperation and the extension of cooperation to other fields, like energy and pharmaceuticals.

Diplomats from Rwanda and Algeria have also met to stress the need to strengthen bilateral coordination on the challenges of peace and security, which are of great importance to both countries.