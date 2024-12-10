Jose Chameleon to Thrill Kigali

East Africa’s music heavy weight Jose Chameleon real name Joseph Mayanja is set to rock Rwanda early 2025. East Africa’s music heavy weight Jose Chameleon real name Joseph Mayanja is set to rock Rwanda early 2025.

The “Kigwa Leero” hitmaker released a post of himself with dates and venue if the place where he will perform at in Kigali.

The show is slated to take place on 3rd January 2025 at Kigali Universe bar situated in Kigali city, in CHIC building.

Chameleon last performed in Rwanda live 6 years back when he came to support disc spinner turned musician Deejay Pius on his debut album dubbed "Iwacu".

The two had collaborated on Pius’s single “Agatako”, which was one of the hit songs on the album.

Agatako song became an instant club hit song across Rwanda, Uganda and Kenya, where Chameleon boosts a massive fan base.

Chameleon’s music is famous among Rwandans, be it youth or adults, perhaps due to his long music career of over 20 years making hits.

His songs mainly are in various languages used in East African region like Kinyarwanda, Luganda, English and Kiswahili making him a known figure in the region.

Under his belt in over 20 years doing music, Chameleon has made us happy with timeless hits like Mama Mia, Nekorera Mali, Shida Zadunia and many more featuring various artists.