CHAN 2025: Rwanda Defeats South Sudan In Kigali As Qualification Chances Dwindle

Rwanda on Saturday secured a 2-1 win over South Sudan at Amahoro Stadium, but the win did little to change the overall outcome in the country’s quest to qualify for the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Goals from Arsene Tuyisenge and Muhire Kevin for the Amavubi Stars, and one from South Sudan’s David Sebit, meant the aggregate score stood at 4-4. However, Rwanda’s 3-2 loss in the first leg in Juba last week ensured that neither side advanced to the next round of the 2025 African Nations Championship (CHAN).

Who Qualified for CHAN?

Neither Rwanda nor South Sudan secured a ticket to the CHAN finals. Sudan topped the ranking in the CECAFA region, having in total six points after a 4-1 aggregate victory over Ethiopia in two matches.

CECAFA Region CHAN Slots.

The CECAFA region is allowed four slots in the CHAN finals for its 12 member countries. Three of these slots are already taken by Uganda, Kenya, and Tanzania, who will host the upcoming edition. The remaining countries had to fight for the single remaining spot.

After the preliminary round, CAF rules required that in Round Two, teams would be ranked by points to determine who would join the three host nations.

Round Two Rankings

• Sudan: 6 points

• Rwanda: 3 points

• South Sudan: 3 points

• Burundi: 0 points (awaiting their second match against Uganda on Sunday, December 28, 2024)

In the first leg, Uganda defeated Burundi 1-0, leaving Burundi with a difficult task in the return match.

Fate of Rwanda and South Sudan

In the 9th minute of the game, Tuyisenge made Rwanda’s first attempt, but South Sudan’s goalkeeper Juma Jenaro Awad Amuk deflected the shot for a corner.

Rwanda continued to press and found their breakthrough in the 35th minute, courtesy of a long range strike from Tuyisenge.

On 45+1 Rwanda was awarded a penalty after South Sudan’s defender handled the ball in the box. However, team captain Muhire Kevin’s attempt was saved by Juma Jenaro Awad Amuk.

During the start of the second leg, Rwanda made an early substitution, bringing on Mbonyumwami Taiba for Mugisha Didier to strengthen their attack.

On 55 minute of the game, Muhire Kevin came back stronger to score Rwanda’s second goal. South Sudan substituted Chol Peter Bentiu for Emanuel Jowang to revitalize their attack.

On the 78 minute, Rwanda replaced Arsene Tuyisenge with Dushimirimana Olivier. On 80 minutes, South Sudan’s David Sebit Thong capitalized on poor marking by Rwanda to score while immediately Rwanda’s coach made another substitution, introducing Niyibizi Ramathan for Mugisha Gilbert.

Despite three minutes of added time, the scoreline remained unchanged. Rwanda went away with a win, but it wasn’t enough to help Amavubi advance to CHAN finals.