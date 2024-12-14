FIA 2024 Round Up: Rwanda Makes History

Watched by more than 53,000 people online, the world turned its attention to Rwanda to witness the glamour at the prestigious 2024 FIA Awards Ceremony and Dinner held at BK Arena- the first ever FIA awards to be held on the African Continent since 1996.
The event celebrated the world of motorsport honoring top drivers, constructors, and teams from F1, World Rally, Endurance, Karting, and Rallycross.
Earlier this week December 13, Rwanda become the first African nation to sign the “United Against Online Abuse” (UAOA) Charter, an initiative spearheaded by the international automobile federation (FIA) to combat online abuse and hate speech in sports.
Also the 2024 FIA General Assembly (GA) took place in Kigali from December 10-13, following the official announcement by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) on December 8,2023 at FIA General Assembly held in Baku, Azerbaijan.
The GA is attended by all FIA Member Clubs, the General Assemblies convene once a year to plan the future course, budgets, and the election of all major FIA officials in the Federation.
On December 11, Rwanda also became home to the first helmet testing lab in Africa- a facility which will test the quality and safety of motorbike helmets.
President Paul Kagame also officially announced plans of Rwanda bidding to host Formula 1 Races.
The F1 had previously tried to revive a grand prix in South Africa at the Kyalami track, which last hosted a grand prix in 1993, but talks collapsed over problems with the local promoter. The Rwanda project is now considered the most likely for an African grand prix but the project remains unconfirmed.