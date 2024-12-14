FIA 2024 Round Up: Rwanda Makes History

Watched by more than 53,000 people online, the world turned its attention to Rwanda to witness the glamour at the prestigious 2024 FIA Awards Ceremony and Dinner held at BK Arena- the first ever FIA awards to be held on the African Continent since 1996.

The event celebrated the world of motorsport honoring top drivers, constructors, and teams from F1, World Rally, Endurance, Karting, and Rallycross.



Earlier this week December 13, Rwanda become the first African nation to sign the “United Against Online Abuse” (UAOA) Charter, an initiative spearheaded by the international automobile federation (FIA) to combat online abuse and hate speech in sports.

Also the 2024 FIA General Assembly (GA) took place in Kigali from December 10-13, following the official announcement by the Federation Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) on December 8,2023 at FIA General Assembly held in Baku, Azerbaijan.

At the Kigali event FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem named the three winners of the 2024 FIA President’s Awards.

The GA is attended by all FIA Member Clubs, the General Assemblies convene once a year to plan the future course, budgets, and the election of all major FIA officials in the Federation. On December 11, Rwanda also became home to the first helmet testing lab in Africa- a facility which will test the quality and safety of motorbike helmets.

Located at the Rwanda Standards Board (RSB) offices in Kigali, the laboratory enables conformity assessment of helmets based on the RS 576: 2024 Protective helmets for motorcycle and moped users – Specification, reinforcing the country’s commitment to road safety.