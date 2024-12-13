Official: President Kagame Confirms Rwanda Bidding To Host Formula 1 Races In Groundbreaking Move

President Paul Kagame has confirmed that Rwanda will officially submit a bid to host a Formula 1 race, as the premium motorsport looks to make a comeback on the African continent.

The Head of State made the revelation on Friday morning while speaking at the opening of the the Fédération Internationale de l’Automobile (FIA) General Assembly at the Kigali Convention Centre (KCC), where he was joined by heads of the sport, including FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem, and more than 800 delegates from across the globe.

“I am happy to formally announce that Rwanda is bidding to bring the thrill of racing back to Africa, by hosting a Formula 1 Grand Prix,” President Kagame said, confirmed recent reports that Rwanda and South Africa were the two countries considered to be frontrunners in the race to bring back the F1 race on the continent.

It is the first time the FIA General Assembly, which is composed of automobile and touring clubs and national sporting authorities representing the 245 member organisations, has been held on the African continent, something President Kagame said is an important milestone, not just for Rwanda, but the continent.

“For the very first time, the FIA General Assembly is being held in Africa. This is an important milestone, which signals the goal of the motorsport industry to connect directly with fans and aspiring drivers in Africa,”

“In a world where various forces are pushing us apart, the values of sportsmanship should bring us closer together. It all comes down to respect, and giving everyone the chance to contribute, where they can,” President Kagame said at the meeting which coincides with the 120th anniversary of FIA.

“Motorsport is recognized for its elite performance, focus on safety and cutting edge technology. Behind these high standards is the stewardship and governance of FIA and its member organizations, which guide the future of racing,” President Kagame said.

“I would like to commend FIA’s sustainability initiatives. Formula E is a good example, where we are seeing the development of electric vehicle technology. In Rwanda we are pleased to be working closely with the Federation to develop a cross car manufacturing facility with the FIA,” President Kagame said.

President Kagame and Ben Sulayem on Thursday unveiled the first FIA Level 2 Affordable Cross Car produced in Africa, manufactured locally by Rwandan polytechnic students in partnership with FIA and the Rwanda Automobile Club.

He pointed out that the low cost prototype, the first of its kind, highlights the importance of a skilled workforce to unlock more career pathways in Motorsport in Africa, such as engineering and design.

In line with Rwanda bidding to host the F1, President Kagame said that each and every country, in every region and every income level deserves to have a fair shot at hosting international sporting events.

“Sometimes when a non-traditional host country is announced, it is as if we did something wrong, if you judge by especially the media reaction. These attitudes have to be left in the past and the role of sports governing bodies is absolutely central.

In the coming years, Africa’s sports economy is expected to grow at a rate of 8 percent. It is easy therefore to make the

case that Africa will contribute more and more value to the business of sports, including the search for talent.

President Kagame said, thanking Stefano Domenicali, the F1 Chief Executive Officer and the team at Formula 1

for the good progress in the discussions.

“So far I assure you that we are approaching this opportunity with the seriousness and commitment which it

deserves, together we will build something we can all be proud of. In Rwanda we have made significant investment in

sports infrastructure,”

Among other things, he mentioned the BK Arena, where the NBA’s Basketball Africa League finals have been held and the newly renovated Amahoro Stadium as well as Zaria Courts, which is being developed by Masai Ujiri, as few examples the country is investing in.

“Our philosophy has always been to make the most of our valuable resources. We understand that Sports is not just about buildings or events, but requires an entire ecosystem to cultivate talent and excite fans. This has real and tangible impact not only on our economy but also for our people,”

“For every hotel, recreation facility or restaurant that gets built, new jobs are created. Rwanda is ready and we want to welcome even more fans and visitors while aiming for the highest quality standards in everything we do. We ask for your engagement and partnership,” he said.