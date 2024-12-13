PHOTOS: Chinese Ambassador To Rwanda Pays Courtesy Visit To Kigali Today Ltd

Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda, Wang Xuekun on Friday visited Kigali Today (KT) Ltd offices as part of the embassy’s efforts to further deepen cooperation and mutual understanding between Chinese and Rwandan people.

Amb. Xuekun and his delegation were welcomed by the Kigali Today Managing Director, Charles Kanamugire, who gave the team a guided tour of various departments inside the media house whose offices, studios and newsroom are located at CHIC Building in Kigali city.

Amb. Xuekun said that the visit is part of their efforts aimed at strengthening and supporting the media in Rwanda.

The Chinese Ambassador and team had a one-on-one discussion with the KT top management and were presented the company’s prospects and plans.

“They mainly discussed deepening cooperation for enhancing mutual understanding between Chinese and Rwandan people,” said Sun Chenguang, the 3rd Secretary to the Chinese Ambassador to Rwanda.

The Chinese embassy in Kigali generally has a support program that focused on media exchanges, capacity building and cooperation between two countries, and this has seen some Rwandan media personalities visit China.

Through an annual scholarship program Rwandan journalists have over the years acquired advanced university education (Master’s degrees) but also participate in major events and celebrations between the two countries.

Kigali Today is one of the media houses that have benefited from this exchange and some its employees gained from these programs.

Dan Ngabonziza, the KT Chief Editor said that the courtesy visit is the first of its kind, and is a follow up on the existing relationship between the embassy and Kigali Today that was initiated with a memorandum of understanding signed in 2019 (with the former Chinese Envoy).

“This was a special visit for KIgali Today,” Ngabonziza, said; “The discussions between the Ambassador and KT were especially focused on further implementing the agreement to enhance more collaboration,”

Ngabonziza also noted that the collaboration between the two parties is a win-win situation and both sides have something to offer the other. For example in capacity building, infrastructure, and department’s support; while KT, as a media house, also promotes Chinese activities in Rwanda.

This partnership, Ngabonziza said will improve the way KT delivers to its audience and become a better media house in Rwanda.