Planting a Future: How Rwanda is Fighting Stunting with Fruit Trees

Rwanda, a nation globally recognised for its efforts to combat climate change, is adding a new layer to its green legacy. Beyond planting trees to surpass the 30% forest cover target in 2020, the country is now leveraging fruit trees as a powerful weapon against malnutrition and stunting, while promoting environmental sustainability.

The move comes as Rwanda seeks to address stubborn rates of child stunting, which have declined from 34.9% in 2018 to 32.4% in 2021, yet remain a significant challenge. With the World Health Organization (WHO) recommending a target of 19%, the government has launched a bold initiative to make fruit trees a part of everyday life.

Five Fruit Trees for Every Household

In a campaign unveiled in Rubavu District on October 24, 2024, during World Food Day activities, Rwanda introduced the “Five Fruit Trees Per Household” programme. The initiative, spearheaded by the Ministry of Agriculture and Animal Resources (MINAGRI), aims to plant five fruit trees in every home while also establishing youth-centered model orchards nationwide.

Under the initiative, Rwanda plans to plant more than 6 million fruit tree seedlings over the next five years, a plan that is expected to cost over Rwf18 billion. The campaign focuses on highly nutritious fruits such as avocados, mangoes, papayas, guavas, and citrus, along with other varieties like apples, jackfruit, and pomegranates.

The programme prioritizes areas with the highest stunting rates, primarily in the Western and Northern Provinces, where stunting reaches 37.9%, according to the 2021 Comprehensive Food Security and Vulnerability Analysis report by the National Institute of Statistics of Rwanda. Districts like Rutsiro, Nyamasheke, and Ngororero are among the first to benefit.

“The fruit trees are not only expected to transform the health and well-being of families but will also contribute to Rwanda’s long-term food security and economic growth,” says Alexandre Rutikanga, Chief Technical Advisor at MINAGRI.

Fruits for Better Lives:

Fruit trees provide essential nutrition, ensuring access to fresh, diverse, and locally sourced foods. This is particularly crucial for children, for whom malnutrition remains a severe issue. The campaign builds on existing efforts like school feeding programme and the “One Egg Per Child” initiative, which have improved child health but need complementary solutions to meet WHO targets.

For mothers like Chantal Umuhoza from Nyanza District, the initiative offers hope. “Fruits are expensive, and I can rarely afford them for my children. Having fruit trees at home will solve this problem,” she says.

In Musanze District, Bernadette Nyirabunane has already reaped the benefits of sustainable agriculture. Starting with a small tree tomato farm, she now produces over 500 kilograms per harvest, earning more than Rwf500,000 monthly. “This business has changed my life. I can feed my children nutritious fruits, send them to school, and even plan to build a new home,” she shares.

A Sustainable Vision:

The fruit tree initiative aligns with Rwanda’s broader goals of sustainable urbanization and green growth. The United Nations, through its Green Cities programme, supports these efforts by promoting urban farming and sustainable food systems.

Dr. Ozonnia Ojielo, UN Resident Coordinator in Rwanda, highlights the importance of this approach. “Planting fruit trees in urban areas brings healthy food closer to families, reduces transportation costs, and ensures year-round access to nutritious foods. It’s a sustainable solution for food security,” he says.

Beyond nutrition, fruit trees contribute to environmental health. They help purify the air, reduce urban heat, and enhance biodiversity, while also providing economic opportunities. The initiative empowers youth to engage in urban agriculture and develop entrepreneurial skills, creating businesses rooted in sustainability.

The UN has already facilitated the planting of 56,000 fruit trees in schools, households, and urban orchards, complemented by innovative practices like hydroponic vertical farming.

Economic Opportunities in Agriculture:

Rwanda’s push for fruit tree planting also addresses rural poverty by creating new income streams for farmers. With rising demand for fruits domestically and regionally, households engaged in fruit tree farming can tap into lucrative markets.

Nyirabunane’s success with tree tomatoes demonstrates the economic potential of this initiative. But beyond individual stories, the campaign is set to reshape entire communities. By turning fruit trees into a source of nutrition and income, it tackles two challenges at once: improving health and boosting livelihoods.

Speaking about the establishment of youth-centered model fruit orchards across the country as part of the five fruit trees per household campaign, the Minister of Agriculture and Animal Resources, Dr. Mark Cyubahiro Bagabe, indicated that this approach will not only transfer skills to young people, but also create jobs for them in the future in line with the second National Strategy for Transformation (NST2).

“We want to see young people participating in this five-year initiative. It will be one of the measures to address unemployment; providing them with good jobs that will benefit them in line with NST2,” he said at the launch of the initiative in Rubavu District on October 24, 2024.

Partnering for Change:

The initiative has drawn strong backing from development partners. The United Nations, European Union, and other international agencies have aligned their efforts with Rwanda’s vision, contributing funding and technical expertise.

“Our focus is to build the capacities of smallholder farmers and cooperatives to ensure the quality and quantity of produce improves while minimizing post-harvest losses,” explains Belén Calvo Uyarra, Ambassador of the European Union in Rwanda.

MINAGRI is also working closely with local governments to ensure the campaign’s success, emphasizing community engagement and education. Farmers receive training on sustainable agriculture practices, ensuring that fruit trees thrive and yield long-term benefits.

A Growing Movement:

The “Five Fruit Trees Per Household” initiative represents more than a health intervention—it’s a movement toward a greener, healthier Rwanda. By combining environmental conservation with public health goals, the initiative underscores the interconnectedness of these challenges.

For families like Umuhoza’s, the promise of homegrown fruits offers a tangible path to better health. For farmers like Nyirabunane, it’s a source of empowerment and financial stability. And for Rwanda as a whole, it’s a step closer to a future where no child suffers from malnutrition.

As Dr. Ojielo puts it, “By backing these projects, we ensure they flourish—literally and figuratively—so future generations can thrive in greener, healthier cities filled with opportunities”.