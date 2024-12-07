Rayon Sports, APR FC Share Spoils In Premier League Faceoff

The match started cautiousness as both sides used a low intensity approach to the game to avoid an early mishaps on their back nets.

In the 4th minute, Rayon Sports’ Fall Ngagne had the game’s first attempt to score but APR FC’s goalkeeper Ndzila Pavelh managed to neutralize the attempt with an easy catch.

In the 9th minute, Rayon Sports earned their first corner, taken by team captain Muhire Kevin, but it failed to yield any results.

By the 17th minute, Rayon Sports was on game control and created several chances.

APR FC had their best opportunity of the half in the 19th minute when they were awarded a free kick after Bugingo Hakim fouled APR FC’s striker near Rayon Sports’ penalty area.

Ramathan Niyibizi’s sent a powerful shot that hit the crossbar, leaving both teams level as the first half ended without a goal.

Both teams started the second half with unchanged lineups. APR FC made the first substitutions in the 61st minute, bringing on Tuyisenge Arsene and Ruboneka Jean Bosco for Mamadou Sy and Dushimirimana Olivier to bolster their attack.

Rayon Sports responded in the 75th minute by bringing in Serumogo Ally and Adama Bagayogo, replacing Ombalenga Fitina and Iraguha Hadji.

APR FC made their final change in the 85th minute, with Nwobodo Chidiebere Johnson coming on for Mamadou Lamine Bah.

Despite the substitutions and tactical changes, neither side could find a breakthrough.

The game officials added four minutes of extra time to the 90 minutes official game time, but the match ended in a goalless stalemate.